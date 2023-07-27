Aya Neo's new Kun handheld is entering a pretty packed marketplace, what with the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and OneXPlayer 2 already available – not to mention Aya Neo's other devices, like the Next, Air and Air Pro.

However, the Aya Neo Kun has one pretty significant trick up its sleeve – beyond the fact that it comes equipped with Hall Effect sticks, a massive 8.4-inch 1440p screen and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7840U chipset – and that's its massive battery.

The Kun will be packing a monstrous 75Wh (19500mAh) battery, which dwarfs the 5200mAh cells seen in the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. Battery life has been one of the biggest problems with these super-powered portable gaming systems, and it could be that Aya Neo has solved that problem with this device. Of course, this is going to lead to a much larger and heavier device, and the price is likely to be steep, too.

Another big plus is that the Kun will ship with Ayaspace 2.0, Aya Neo's custom gaming interface, intended to streamline the process of getting games up and running on the Windows-based system.

The Kun is up on IndieGoGo now, but pricing is yet to be revealed.