Retro Gaming Gift Guide

The first few months of the year are usually pretty quiet on the retail front, but there are always great retro gaming delights to be found – if you know where to look!

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, updated for March 2024, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro gift inspiration, unique gaming treats, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectables, and more!

Hardware » Arcade

Quarter Arcades Pepsi Retro Vending Machine USB Hub
Official Quarter Arcade Pepsi USB Hub
Quarter Arcades Bin / Trash Can
Quarter Arcades 7UP Retro Vending Machine USB Hub
Official Quarter Arcades 7UP USB Hub
Quarter Arcade Bar Stool (Blue)
Games » Switch Games

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants23rd Apr 2024
Arcade Game Zone
Arcade Game Zone19th Mar 2024
ATARI MANIA
ATARI MANIA15th Mar 2024
NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 Steelbook Bundle
NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 Steelbook Bundle19th Mar 2024

Games » PS5 Games

Atari Mania (PS5)
Arcade Game Zone (PS5)
Arcade Game Zone (PS5)19th Mar 2024
TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5)
Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5)26th Apr 2024
Guilty Gear -Strive- GG 25th Anniversary Edition (PS5)
Guilty Gear -Strive- GG 25th Anniversary Edition (PS5)29th Mar 2024

Accessories » Switch Cases

Official TMNT Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch
Official TMNT Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch23rd Mar 2024

Accessories » Controllers

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch/PC/Android/Steam Deck
8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Switch/PC/Android/Steam Deck26th Apr 2024

Accessories » Bags

Dreamcast Large Tote Bag Gray
Loungefly Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Cosplay Mini Backpack
Official Pokémon Pikachu Backpack
Official Pokémon All Over Print Backpack
Accessories » Wallets

Loungefly Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Cosplay Zip Around Wallet
Clothing » T-Shirts

Mega Drive Ribless Long Sleeve T-shirt Black
Dreamcast Dry T-shirt Orange
Atari Games Red Retro Vintage Gaming Fun Arcade Look T-Shirt
Dreamcast T-shirt (White)
Atari Vintage Gaming Logo Black Retro Arcade Fun Graphic T-Shirt
Clothing » Socks

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Children's Slippers
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Winter Socks
Clothing » Jackets

Mega Drive 16-Bit Jersey Black × Gold
Clothing » Hats

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Winter Beanie
Homeware

Large Wall-Hanging Tapestry - Retro Gaming 60"x80"
Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3D Lamp
3x Gaming Wall Art - 12x16in Black frame
Retro Gaming Throw Pillow
Music

Virtua Fighter Original Game Soundtrack (Blue)
Pin Badges

Official SEGA Coin of the Month Collectors Box
Official Sonic the Hedgehog 'Be My Player 2' SEGA Collectors Coin
Official Sega Chu Chu Rocket Collectors Coin
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Classic Winter Pin Badge Set 1.1
Pin Kings Hatsune Miku Enamel Pin Badge Set 1.4 – Piapro Characters
Official SEGA Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow Pin Badge
Figures

Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Michelangelo TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Sonic TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Official Resident Evil Leon S Kennedy TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Raphael TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello TUBBZ (Boxed Edition)
Pokemon Cards

Official Pokémon Pokeball Bifold Wallet
Official Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 5 Temporal Forces - Elite Trainer Box
Official Pokémon Pokéball 9-Pocket Portfolio
Official Pokémon Ultra Pro - 9 Pocket Premium Binder
Plushies

Squishmallows Sonic the Hedgehog 10" Knuckles Plush Toy
Statues

Official First4Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Standoff Statue (Standard Edition)
Official First4Figures Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Knuckles Standoff Statue (Standard Edition)
The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Atari 2600 Plus
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Capcom Super Pocket
Evercade EXP
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Blaze Taito Super Pocket
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Home Arcade

If you've got the cash to splash, these home arcade replicas will quite literally transform any games room! You can also check out Numskull's full Quarter Arcade range for more inspiration.

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Ri...
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Retro Gaming Books

When you can't be playing retro classics, what's the next best thing? Reading about them, of course!

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's ...
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintend...
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Inc...
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super ...
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fi...
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, ...
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
N64: A Visual Compendium
N64: A Visual Compendium

Statues & Figures

Look, your mantelpiece will thank you for it...

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Board Games

The more games the merrier, we say! Here's a selection of board games you should consider:

Super Mario Chess
Super Mario Monopoly
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
HeroQuest Game System
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

These Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)
Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership
Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership
