Retro Gaming Gift Guide September 2023

We can't quite believe we're already saying this, but the holiday season is fast approaching once again! If you're wanting to get ahead of the game and pick up the perfect retro gaming gift or two, you're in the right place.

Below, you'll find a selection of new retro-related goodies that have launched recently or that are now available to pre-order, updated for September 2023, followed by a guide of staple gifts that are always sure to go down a treat with any retro-loving gamer in your life.

So, if you're looking for some retro gift inspiration, unique gaming treats, or just the best presents for gamers, keep on reading!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

⭐️ NEW! - Retro Gifts Available To Order Now ⭐️

Let's kick things off with a selection of new products that have either launched over the past few weeks, or are just now up for pre-order and launching in the coming months. We're talking new game releases inspired by the classics, retro merch and collectables, and more!

Hardware » Retro Classics

Atari 2600 Plus
Atari 2600 Plus17th Nov 2023

Hardware » Retro Consoles

Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! CAPCOM Super Pocket
Blaze Entertainment Hyper Mega Tech! Taito Super Pocket
Taito Super Pocket
Taito Super Pocket26th Oct 2023
Capcom Super Pocket
Capcom Super Pocket26th Oct 2023

Hardware » Arcade

TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool
Arcade1Up Ridge Racer Arcade Machine
Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board
Arcade 1Up Infinity Game Board
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table
Arcade1UP BANDAI NAMCO LEGACY 12 GAMES ARCADE MACHINE
Arcade1UP BANDAI NAMCO LEGACY 12 GAMES ARCADE MACHINE22nd Oct 2023
Arcade1Up ATARI 50TH Anniversary 17" Deluxe Arcade
Arcade1Up ATARI 50TH Anniversary 17" Deluxe Arcade

Games » PS4 Games

Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 1 (PS4)
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 1 (PS4)22nd Sep 2023
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 2 (PS4)
Psikyo Shooting Library Vol. 2 (PS4)22nd Sep 2023
Formula Retro Racing World Tour (PS4)
Formula Retro Racing World Tour (PS4)23rd Oct 2023

Games » Switch Games

Super Bomberman R 2
Super Bomberman R 214th Sep 2023
Formula Retro Racing World Tour
Formula Retro Racing World Tour23rd Oct 2023

Games » Atari 2600 Games

Atari 4 in 1 Game Cartridge Plus Paddle Pack
Atari 4 in 1 Game Cartridge Plus Paddle Pack17th Nov 2023
Berzerk Atari 2600+
Berzerk Atari 2600+17th Nov 2023

Games » PS5 Games

Formula Retro Racing World Tour (PS5)
Formula Retro Racing World Tour (PS5)23rd Oct 2023
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5)
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5)12th Sep 2023

Games » Evercade Games

Evercade Sunsoft Collection 1
Evercade Sunsoft Collection 128th Sep 2023
Evercade Delphine Software Collection 1
Evercade Delphine Software Collection 128th Sep 2023
Evercade Home Computer Heroes Collection 1
Evercade Home Computer Heroes Collection 131st Oct 2023
Evercade Full Void
Evercade Full Void31st Oct 2023

Accessories » Switch Controllers

PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Sonic Green Hill Zone
PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Sonic Green Hill Zone12th Sep 2023
Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Turbo (The Legend of Zelda) Wired Controller
Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Turbo (The Legend of Zelda) Wired Controller5th Oct 2023

Accessories » Controllers

8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller for Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini
8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller for Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini

Accessories » Accessories

8Bitdo Wireless Bluetooth Receiver for PS1 PS2
8Bitdo Wireless Bluetooth Receiver for PS1 PS2

Clothing » Shoes

Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Adult's Slippers
Sonic the Hedgehog Boot Outfit Children's Slippers
Statues

Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Silent Hill 2 Red Pyramid Thing Limited Edition Statue
Silent Hill 3 Heather Mason Limited Edition Statue
Official Hatsune Miku GT Project 1/7 Racing Miku Statue
Toys

Official Mario Kart 24V Ride-On Racer
Drinks

Official The King of Fighters Strawberry Flavour Soda 330ml
Official The King of Fighters Sea Salt Flavour Soda 330ml
Official Pokémon Pikachu Lime Flavour Soda 330ml
Official Pokémon Mew Peach Flavour Soda 330ml
Pin Badges

Jet Set Radio Sega Pin of the Month
Homeware

Pac Man Ghost Light V2
Plushies

Official Resident Evil Tyrant 12" Plush Toy Collectible
The Very Best Retro Gaming Gifts

As well as all of the new goodies above, there are some gifts that'll simply never go out of style. Feel free to browse through our picks of the best retro gaming gifts below to find some inspiration – we're sure you'll spot something that will make the perfect present.

Retro Consoles

Want to get your hands on some of the best retro systems out there? Look no further:

SEGA Mega Drive Mini 2 [Japanese]
Amiga A500 Mini
Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro
Evercade VS Retro Premium Pack
Evercade VS Retro Starter Pack
Evercade EXP
Taito EGRET Ⅱ mini - Limited Blue Edition
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Home Arcade

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy Arcade Game Street Fighter
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
TMNT – Turtles in Time Quarter Arcade Cabinet + Free Stool
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Ri...
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Retro Gaming Books

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's ...
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintend...
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintend...
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Inc...
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super ...
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fighter II
Like a Hurricane: An Unofficial Oral History of Street Fi...
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, ...
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History
Lost in Cult: A Handheld History

Statues & Figures

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Official First 4 Figures Sonic Adventure PVC Statue
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Board Games

Super Mario Chess
HeroQuest Game System
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
HeroQuest Frozen Horror Expansion
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Super Mario Monopoly
Nintendo Switch eShop Vouchers & Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

It's important to remember that even today's modern consoles are home to countless retro titles thanks to their digital storefronts. If you or the person you're buying for is lucky enough to own a Switch or an Xbox, we have our very own vouchers that would make for a perfect treat.

Available from our sister sites, these Switch eShop vouchers will allow you to add funds to your account so that you can browse Nintendo's eShop for all the best retro games. Likewise, an Xbox Game Pass subscription also gives you access to lots of classic hits (keep an eye out for any discounts, which will be shown below if available):

Switch eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (UK)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 12 Months (US)
Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

Likewise, a Nintendo Switch Online subscription gives Switch owners even more options. A standard subscription grants access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, while picking up the more expensive Expansion Pack option also adds on classic Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and SEGA Mega Drive games:

Standard Membership

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership
Membership + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Membership