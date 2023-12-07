REPLACE ME WITH LEAD
Looking for the best Christmas gifts for gamers? Or hoping to stumble across the perfect treat for that retro gaming fan in your life? Well, you've certainly come to the right place.

Whether it's retro games consoles, accessories, books, or clothing you're after – or even if you haven't quite decided yet – you'll find plenty of fantastic options to spoil any retro gamers in our guide below. We've split up our guide by budget, helping you to quickly browse through products that meet your needs.

Dive in below and discover all sorts of retro treats that are sure to win over any gaming fan this holiday season.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Cheap And Cheerful Christmas Gifts

Mario Gifts
Let's start with toys, homeware, clothes and more – all under $20/£20! — Image: Time Extension

Let's kick things off with some more budget-friendly options that won't break the bank, but will light up the faces of your loved ones this Christmas. In this section, we've scoured the internet for the best gifts up to an asking price of $20 / £20.

Accessories » Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 1 Month (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 1 Month (UK)
Clothing » T-Shirts

Street Fighter 2 Pixel Characters Men's T-Shirt - Black
Street Fighter RYU Sketch Men's T-Shirt - Black
Namco Men's Merry Pac-Man Christmas T-Shirt - Red
Atari Ent Tech Men's T-Shirt - Royal Blue
Street Fighter Logo Women's T-Shirt - Grey
Atari Circle Logo Men's T-Shirt - Black
Street Fighter 2 Pixel Characters Women's T-Shirt - Black
Atari Logo Women's T-Shirt - Grey
Clothing » Jumpers

Merchoid Mystery Christmas Jumper
eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card £15
Books

Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Jumping for Joy: The History of Platform Video Games: Including Every Mario and Sonic Platformer
Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming
Invasion of the Space Invaders: An Addict's Guide to Battle Tactics, Big Scores and the Best Machines
Toys

The Legend of Zelda - Hyrule Jigsaw (500 Pieces)
Super Mario & Friends Jigsaw Puzzle
The Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time Jigsaw (1000 Pieces)
Mario Playing Cards (Retro Art)
Shenmue Ryo Hazuki TUBBZ Cosplaying Duck Collectible
Mario Playing Cards (Game Levels)
Mario Playing Cards (Pixel Art)
Plushies

Kirby Soft Toy
Mario Soft Toy
Tanooki Mario Soft Toy - Nintendo Tokyo Exclusive Collection
Propeller Mario Soft Toy - Nintendo Tokyo Exclusive Collection
Homeware

Nintendo Super Mario Action Drinkware Set
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda USB LED 10-in Light-up Desktop Tree
Pokémon Starters Mug
Game Storage Tower - Xbox, GameCube, Wii, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Switch
Mini Pikachu Mug Set
Pokémon 3D Pikachu Mug
PlayStation Icons Light
Paladone Xbox Achievement Light
Poké Ball Carabiner Mug
Artwork

Retro Video Game Posters for Gaming Room
Game Room Decor & Gamer Posters
Gaming Wall Art Set
Pikachu Silhouette 25 Art Print
Pikachu Bolt 25 Art Print
Funny Novelty Canvas Wall Art, Gaming
Pikachu Pikxels Art Print
Board Games

Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
UNO Super Mario Card Game
Mario Hanafuda Cards (Black)
Christmas Cards

Mario Holiday 4x6 Inch Greeting Card
Retro Christmas Card
Geeky Christmas Card Retro
Pins

Official Alex Kidd Pin Badge
Official SEGA Crazy Taxi Pin Badge
Mid-Range Christmas Gifts

Disrupting the Game - Reggie Fils Aime
Want a recommendation? Reggie Fils-Aimé's book on life as the president of Nintendo of America is a cracking read. — Image: Time Extension

If you've got a little more budget to play with and don't mind treating your special someone to something a little more exciting this year, this mid-range category is for you. Here, we've included a wide range of retro gaming toys and accessories that might be a bit steep as a stocking filler, but would make excellent gifts – all without going too extreme with the price, of course!

Hardware » Retro Consoles

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
My Arcade Retro Arcade Machine: 300 Retro Style Games Built In
Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros (Nintendo)
Accessories » Xbox Game Pass Subscriptions

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (US)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - 3 Months (UK)
Clothing » Jumpers

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas Jumpers – Ugly Novelty Gifts Men Or Women Xmas Jumper – Officially Licensed SEGA Unisex Knitted Sweater Design
Gamer Christmas Sweatshirt
Paused my Game To Be Here Shirt Ugly Christmas Video Gamer Sweatshirt
Pac-Man: Ghosts Of Christmas Past Christmas Jumper
I Paused My Game To Be Here Gaming Ugly Christmas Sweater
Game Controller Christmas Sweatshirt
Sonic the Hedgehog: Unisex Christmas Jumper
PlayStation: 12 Days of Play Christmas Jumper
Christmas Gaming - Loading Christmas Spirit for Gamer Ugly Sweatshirt
eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Books

SNES/Super Famicom: a visual compendium
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
Super Famicom: The Box Art Collection
The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
THE KING OF FIGHTERS: The Ultimate History
The N64 Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo 64
The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
Invasion of the Space Invaders: An Addict's Guide to Battle Tactics, Big Scores and the Best Machines
GamesMaster: The Oral History
Board Games

Super Mario Monopoly
Super Hazard Quest - The Board-Game Played Like a Retro Pixel Video Game!
Dungeon Royale - Best Rated Strategy Board Game for 2-5 Players
Artwork

Vintage Video Games Console Controller Patent Prints
Video Game Room Wall Art Decor Canvas Print
Game Room Wall Art Decor
Homeware

Tetris: Tetrimino Waffle Maker - Merchoid
Top-tier Christmas Gifts

Aya Neo Air
Ooft, who doesn't want an Aya Neo Air? They're not cheap, mind! — Image: Time Extension

Now then, on to the really good stuff. If you're looking for something truly special, this final category is for you. Anything goes here (you'll find some incredible retro games consoles and arcade machines that'll liven up the home, for starters), and we haven't restricted ourselves to any budget here. These gifts are the cream of the crop, so you can shop with confidence that these goodies will go down a treat!

Hardware » Retro Consoles

SEGA Genesis Mini 2
Evercade Premium Pack +3 Namco/Atari/Interplay (Electronic Games)
Evercade EXP
Sony PlayStation Classic - PlayStation
Game Gear Micro (Yellow)
Sega Astrocity Mini Console (Electronic Games)
AYANEO Air PRO (AMD R5-5560U)- 5.5 Inches OLED Handheld PC Game Console
AYANEO Air PRO - 5.5 Inches OLED Handheld PC Game Console
Arcade

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table
Arcade1Up Midway Legacy Arcade Game Mortal Kombat
Arcade1Up Dragon's Lair
Arcade1Up The Simpsons 30th Edition Arcade
Arcade1Up - Turtles In Time Arcade
Arcade1Up Star Wars Virtual Pinball
Arcade1Up Marvel Pinball Arcade
Arcade1Up - Bandai Namco Pac-Mania Legacy Edition with Riser & Lit Marque Arcade
Arcade1Up - Killer Instinct Arcade
Arcade1Up Terminator Arcade
Arcade1Up 32" Infinity Game Table
Statues

The Legend of Zelda Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Metroid Prime: Samus Helmet Figurine (Exclusive Edition)
Figures

Pokémon Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica
Kirby and the Goal Door Figurine (Standard Edition)
Lego

LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser
Which products have caught your eye this year? Anything we've missed that you think should be featured in our guide? Let us know down in the comments and happy shopping!