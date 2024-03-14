Capcom's Street Fighter is now over 35 years old, and following the launch of the most recent entry, Street Fighter 6, it felt as good a time as any to ask the most important of questions: no, not "What's the meaning of life?" or "Why do I only have odd socks in my underwear drawer?" We're talking about the real big question facing mankind: "Which Street Fighter game is the absolute best?"

Using our fancy user rating system, we've ranked every Street Fighter game ever made, but if you feel we've left a title out that should be included, drop us a line in the comments to tell us.

Also, remember that this list is totally dynamic, so it will change over time. Feel the current ranking isn't fair? Cast your vote, and you can change it!

Street Fighter EX3 (PS2) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Arika Release Date: 26th Oct 2000 ( USA ) / 2nd Mar 2001 ( UK/EU )











Released exclusively for PS2 instead of coming to arcades, Street Fighter EX3 gives the visuals a massive overhaul and includes tag battles to make the fights more interesting. Despite these improvements, it was treated quite poorly by some media outlets at the time of release, and the EX3 series didn't evolve beyond this entry. Developer Arika would go on to produce its own fighting games series which shares some of the same characters, called Fighting Layer.

Street Fighter (Arcade) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 30th Aug 1987 ( USA )









The game that started it all. directed by Takashi Nishiyama (Kung-Fu Master, Fatal Fury), Street Fighter laid down the foundations of an entire genre, introducing the concept of special moves and blocking. Another innovation was pressure-sensitive pads in the original arcade version, which would register the strength of the player's fist – these were later replaced with the iconic six-button setup when they proved to be unreliable. Despite all of its groundbreaking efforts, Street Fighter hasn't aged all that well and is arguably best remembered for establishing the format which its sequel would refine dramatically. The game would be ported to the PC Engine CD as Fighting Street.

Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams (GBC) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Crawfish Interactive Release Date: 31st Jan 2000 ( USA ) / 30th Nov 1998 ( UK/EU )

















Visually it is a big step down from the arcade original, but this is a fairly good-looking game considering the hardware. Gameplay is the most important thing and luckily it feels like a Street Fighter game despite the occasional irritation of an unintended special move. As a single-player experience this is a decent little fighter that will keep you occupied for quite a while, but some extra modes would have been welcome. Sound effects are bad and the ending bug also annoys, but the big disappointment is the lack of two-player mode with its absence making the game that bit less appealing.

Street Fighter EX Plus Alpha (PS1) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Arika Release Date: 30th Sep 1997 ( USA )









The first Street Fighter game to enter the realm of 3D visuals, Street Fighter EX was developed by Arika in collaboration with Capcom. Despite the polygon graphics, the gameplay remains locked to a 2D plane. The original Street Fighter EX was only released in arcades and would come to home consoles in its update 'EX Plus Alpha' form, which unlocks all of the 'time-release' fighters and adds Dhalsim, Sakura, Evil Ryu, Bloody Hokuto, Cycloid-β and Cycloid-γ.

Street Fighter V (PS4) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 16th Feb 2016 ( USA ) / 16th Feb 2016 ( UK/EU )

















Street Fighter V's gameplay sits with the best that gaming has to offer. The characters are truly distinct, the presentation first rate, and the netcode is utterly sublime. A lack of single-player modes at launch dulls the sheen somewhat, and is the only element preventing the title from achieving true greatness. However, with the engrossing Capcom Fighters Network, the game's set up as a fantastic online playground in which to research techniques, stalk idols, view friends' failures, or simply sit back and watch – all the while waiting for your next challenger in this deep, enthralling fighter.