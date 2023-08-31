If you love retro games, then there's a good chance you have a fondness for pixel graphics. Before technology progressed to the point where 3D visuals were viable, hand-drawn 2D images were the only way in which video games could be represented – and despite the advancements made in recent years, there are still plenty of games out there that adopt pixel-based graphics to good effect.
However, recent comments made by Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka have cast some doubt upon the long-term appeal of such imagery, at least when it comes to Sega's mascot. Speaking to Speaking to GamesRadar at Gamescom, where he was showing off Sonic Superstars, Iizuka voiced the opinion that pixel-based 2D games might not be viable in the near future:
"We look at the pixel art - it's great - but when we think about 10-20 years in the future, we don't think it's going to be a viable art style or presentation for our players. And in order to advance and really step things up, we did want to make sure that we're presenting something that 10-20 years down the road we're still evolving and creating new content for."
To clarify and give context, it's worth noting that Iizuka isn't talking about all 2D games ceasing to be viable (Sonic Superstars is essentially a '2.5D' game), but rather 2D games that use hand-drawn pixel visuals rather than 3D models.
It's also worth noting that other franchises, such as Street Fighter and King of Fighters, have already made the shift from hand-drawn 2D to 3D models in a 2D environment. There are clear advantages to this approach; drawing art for 2D games is time-consuming as each frame must be created to produce smooth animation, something that isn't the case with 3D models. 3D games also benefit from additional visual effects, such as realistic lighting and other graphical flourishes. It's easy to see, then, why developers might favour them over 2D art, especially as projects become larger and more complex.
However, hand-drawn games boast a unique quality that simply cannot be replicated by 3D models. Some of the best 2D games from the '90s and 2000s still look impressive today, which cannot always be said of 3D games from the same periods in time. Like any hand-drawn art, 2D games boast a timeless quality, and that's why we're continuing to see a great many modern-day titles adopt this approach.
It's also worth pointing out that Sonic Mania – a 2D, pixel art take on the character – is one of the most highly-rated entries in the entire Sonic series, whereas his recent 3D outings (such as Sonic Frontiers) have struggled to gain the same kind of critical acclaim.
Do you think Iizuka's comments hold weight? As the industry grows older, could we see a time when 2D art simply isn't viable for a project of this size? Or do you think that 2D and 3D will coexist forever, just as they have happily done for the past few decades? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts with a comment.
For starters, it's not clear what he means by "viable." Is he talking about time and cost at the developer end? Or predicting that consumers will increasingly reject it?
I do think that pixel art will, sadly, become less common, especially as the current generation of indie developers that finds the form nostalgic is replaced by a younger generation raised on polygons. We're already seeing plenty of games meant to evoke the 5th generation. But that's not a matter of it being "viable," so much as aesthetic trends coming and going.
But it's the second part of his statement that really has me scratching my head. I'm entirely unsure what he means about "still evolving and creating content for" something "10-20 years down the road." Is he seriously suggesting that releasing a pixel art game in 2023 is going to somehow have ramifications for what the company is doing in 2033 and beyond?
I am sure that, at some point, developers will be able to make perfect pixel art style with 3D engines and we won't be able to notice the difference. It will be voxels but we will just see regular pixels so saying that pixel art will not be "viable" depends on on how tools evolve and we have seen that a lot has changed during the last 2 decades so it will be probably be the same.
2D hand drawn artwork and pixel art are not the same thing. I do expect that pixel art will start to disappear as fewer developers (and gamers!) have nostalgia for it, but a beautiful hand drawn 2D image will always be beautiful and someone will continue to make them. It is however a much more expensive and time consuming way to work than using 3D models on a 2D plane, so I doubt we'll see a lot of it.
Not on my watch, pixel art is still king !!
It will be just as viable as any other art style in however many years. It's gone beyond being just a technical limitation of the hardware and graphics in old video games to a legitimate art style in its own right. And, just like any other art style, in the right hands it can produce some gorgeous results relative to the style they are in and that anyone who enjoys nice art can appreciate. If anyone is stating that pixel art will go away or become irrelevant or something along those lines in the future, I think that goes more to their own misunderstanding of what constitutes good-great art that appeals to a lot of people in and of itself. It being drawn in pixels is as relevant as someone making something out of Lego blocks: I wonder if those same people ponder if Lego blocks will go out of fashion in ten years time and every kid will be just be building stuff with real bricks or whatever. Also, there's not a single 2.5D or 3D Sonic game in existence that looks as visually/artistically appealing to me as the best 2D pixel art Sonic games like Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic Mania for example--not that there couldn't be, but there isn't--so the dude at Sega isn't saying anything to make me feel more optimistic about the future of Sonic games.
I could see Square Enix’s HD2D style evolve with technology to allow 3D design to take place and then have it ‘flattened’ in real time to give it the look of 2D pixel art without some of the more tedious aspects of the design. Will it have the same personality as hand drawn pixel frames? I’m not sure
Pixel graphics stop looking nice, if not timeless in 10-20 years? Why would anyone say that? Oh, leadership within modern day Sega is saying that? Well there’s the problem..
I’d never trust anything that Iizuka says, dude is full of himself now and will follow up this by not understanding what people liked about Frontiers and will most likely seriously screw over the next game because of this to the deferment of Morio Kishimoto who seems to sincerely want to turn things around and listen to feedback.
"Some of the best 2D games from the '90s and 2000s still look impressive today, which cannot always be said of 3D games from the same periods in time."
i agree, but id add that most 3D games released today are unimpressive, "good looking" 3D games from 5 years ago are generally unimpressive, and cutting edge 3D games made tomorrow will mostly be ugly in 10 years.
@ludotaku Cassette Beasts is a beautiful example of this
developers have been saying this since the mid 90s btw. it's BS.
I can foresee artists drawing a few images of an object or character and then AI being used to create interpolated frames of animation as a means to cut costs and speed up development.
