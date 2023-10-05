Best Music Videos Featuring Video Games

Feeder - Tangerine

An instrumental version of Feeder's second single 'Tangerine' eventually featured on the soundtrack to the US and PAL versions of Sony's Gran Turismo, but here it's the Welsh group's love of Sega that is firmly on display.

The 1997 music video for the song sees the three-piece being pelted with fruit while performing in a London squat that contains a Sega Mega-Tech System equipped with Golden Axe and After Burner. In case you've never seen a Mega-Tech system out in the wild, it was essentially an arcade machine that contained similar hardware to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis and came with 8 pre-installed games. This one, however, we must say looks a little bit worse for wear, with a bunch of crushed food and a large rat covering the control panel.

Super Furry Animals - Play It Cool

In 1997, Super Furry Animals teamed up with Gremlin Interactive for the music video for their latest single ‘Play It Cool’. The video sees the lead singer Gruff Rhys dreaming of playing Actua Soccer 2 with the rest of the group, before entering into the TV screen and joining the Welsh national team as they get one over on the Brazilians. It’s brilliantly odd and ended up netting the band a cameo in the finished game.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the singer Rhys explained the story behind the video: "We decided that we wanted to get digitised into the music video. I don't know what happened but somehow we were in touch with Actua Soccer, who said they could create little footballers out of the band members for our music video. At first we assumed it would be for the video only, but then they asked if we just wanted to have our own team in the game. That wasn't a hard decision! [But] there wasn't enough of us for a team so they asked us to send them the names of some of our heroes to fill the squad with. We sent a bunch of names over but the email must have got lost or deleted or something. They ended up just using some random historical figures instead. So we were eventually lining up alongside Gandhi and Elvis."

PUP - DVP

Out of all the entries on the list, the Canadian group PUP's 2016 video for DVP is undoubtedly the one packed with the most references. It is essentially one long lyric video set to various clips from retro games such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Mario Bros. 3, Mega Man, Castlevania, Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Punch Out!!, and many many more.

Speaking to PromoNews about the concept for the video, the director Jerry Schaulin-Rioux said: "PUP wanted a quick and dirty lyric video for DVP, the first song off their upcoming album so we put together this lyrical mash-up of all our old favourite 90's video games. It's good to corrupt the things that corrupted us in the first place!"

The video won praise from a number of music publications, with the NME’s Mark Beaumont saying: “For gamers of a certain age, the new video for PUP's alcoholic's punk anthem 'DVP' is like watching your youth squandered on video games flash before your eyes.” If that's not a ringing endorsement, we don't know what is.

Nine Inch Nails - Less Than

In 2017, the legendary British game developer Jeff Minter and the world-famous rock band Nine Inch Nails joined forces to create the music video to the group’s latest single, 'Less Than'.

The video featured a woman playing a custom-made version of Minter’s recently-released PlayStation 4 game Polybius that contained the song's lyrics and was inspired by the famous urban legend about a government-made arcade machine that allegedly had the power to brainwash its players.

As the video progresses, we see extreme close-ups of the game as well as the person playing, with the woman’s eyes gradually glazing over as the video game takes hold. For Minter fans, it’s cool to see the developer get some much-deserved attention outside of games, while Nine Inch Nails supporters are treated to some gorgeous psychedelic visuals.

Kamasi Washington - Street Fighter Mas

According to a statement released alongside the video, the American Jazz musician Kamasi Washington was inspired to write the 2018 single 'Street Fighter Mas' because of his experiences as a kid going to his local Rexall arcade to play Street Fighter.

As he explained: "I was really good at Street Fighter, so where the song really came from was me jokingly saying I was going to have my own theme song so that when I showed up to play Street Fighter they’d play my theme song before I came in, like a boxer. In the context of the album, it was the connection that we got with those guys in our neighborhood. We used to call them OGs, the older guys that we looked up to."

The video for the song, directed by AG Rojas, sees the professional gamer ComboFiend (real name Peter Rosas) destroying a bunch of competitors at Super Street Fighter II Turbo, before Washington enters the venue and bests the champion. It's trippy, atmospheric, and above all, doesn't take itself that seriously!