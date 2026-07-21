The third game in Racjin and Square Enix's trilogy of PS2 games based on the manga series Fullmetal Jacket has received an English fan translation, courtesy of the fan group Anime Game Translations.

Fullmetal Alchemist 3: The Girl Who Succeeds God (otherwise known as Hagane no Renkinjutsushi 3 Kami o Tsugu Shōjo in Japan) is the only game in the trilogy of titles, which didn't originally receive a North American release, with both Fullmetal Alchemist and the Broken Angel and Fullmetal Alchemist 2: Curse of the Crimson Elixir being released in the region in 2005. It is an action RPG featuring cel-shaded graphics and, much like the shōnen manga that inspired it, focuses on the story of the alchemist brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric and their quest to discover the philosopher's stone.

Receiving a letter from another character from the original manga, Colonel Roy Mustang, the game begins with the brothers visiting the northern city of Valdolla to investigate rumours of the Stone's location.



However, things quickly get out of hand when a militant religious group breaches the city walls, attacking the guards and throwing the whole city into panic.



It's up to you to figure out what's happening, with the pair exploring 3D environments, battling the super-powered enemies that appear, while using your powers to build platforms to reach chests and to get where you need to go.

This patch, according to the Anime Game Translations website, is the work of the hacker Illidan and translators SONICMAN69 and Iredc, with three more people, KahnerC, Phantom, Syko helping out to get it over the finish line

Here's a description of the game, courtesy of the group:

"The final entry in the Fullmetal Alchemist action RPG trilogy on PS2, based on the incredibly successful manga and anime of the same name. The game has nine action packed chapters, a theme song (Scars of Sadness) written and performed by Nana Kitade, fully animated original cutscenes from Bones, and a brand new co-op multiplayer battle mode."

As well as translating the game into English, the patch adds subtitles to the animated cutscenes and "left analogue stick in the present giving menu." Save games are also apparently "fully compatible between the patched and unpatched versions."

According to the patch's creators, having "knowledge of the previous games is wholly unnecessary to enjoy the story." If you want to give it a try, you can grab the patch here.