Homebrew developer >>>AAR<<< is currently working on a Sega Genesis port of the Game Boy version of Tetris.

Released in 1989, this is considered by many to be one of the most influential ports of Alexey Pajitnov's legendary falling-block puzzler. A rights battle famously preceded its release, and it was bundled with Nintendo's handheld console in the West, helping the console become an overnight success.

Tetris DMG-01 is an unofficial attempt to bring the original Game Boy version to Sega's 16-bit system and is described by the developer as "a small tribute to one of my favourite games, which I still play on my old Game Boy."

The dev says the aim is to make this port as close as possible to the original version, while also including a special colourised mode.

The Mega Drive got its own version of Tetris, but it was pulled from sale amid legal wrangles over the home rights (as detailed in the book The Tetris Effect and in Apple's Tetris movie).

Developed by Sanritsu Denki and intended for the Japanese market, fewer than ten copies are believed to exist. Sega would use this version as the basis for its updated release, which was included on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini in 2019.