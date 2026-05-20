Three years ago, Derek Pascarella released the first version of his English patch for the FM Towns eroge fighting game Ningyou Tsukai, better known in the West as Metal & Lace: The Battle of the Robo Babes.

Pascarella has just announced that he has released version 1.0 of this patch, which translates the title screen logo and prologue graphic into English.



This means that menu text, introduction, fighter data sheets, dialogue and credits are now all in English.

The game places the player in the role of Rika, who creates female robots known as 'Silhouettes'. Upon discovering that a fighting tournament exists in which robots compete for cash, Rika decides to enter her latest and greatest creation, Mimi.





The title screen logo and prologue graphic now appear in English!



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(Photo courtesy of OMPeaRetro) Over three years after its initial release, I've finally pushed v1.0 of my FM Towns English translation patch for "Metal & Lace" (Ningyou Tsukai).The title screen logo and prologue graphic now appear in English!DOWNLOAD: https://t.co/mwaQGUxjXs (Photo courtesy of OMPeaRetro) pic.twitter.com/SyLqe5SNL5 May 19, 2026

Developed by Japanese studio Forest and released on the PC-98 (1992) and FM Towns (1993), Ningyou Tsukai would be licensed for release on MS-DOS in the West by Megatech Software as Metal & Lace: The Battle of the Robo Babes in 1993.

The game is infamous for its sexual content, so much so that Megatech released it in two forms – an under-13 version, which had the nudity removed and an over-18 edition, which retained the partial nudity but was available via mail order.

Megatech would perform the same trick with Dragon Knight III, releasing it as Knights of Xentar in 1995.