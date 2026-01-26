The topic of Generative AI is a hot one at present. The technology allows users to create images and videos in seconds, but is highly controversial because these systems are trained on millions of works of art and moving images, almost always without the express permission of the original creators.

While companies like Google, OpenAI, Adobe and Elon Musk's X continue to push GenAI creation tools on their users, there's been a widespread rejection of the technology from some – leading Nvidia's Jensen Huang (someone who has profited handsomely from the AI boom) and Microsoft's Satya Nadella (ditto) to complain that there's too much negativity surrounding AI at the moment.

One person who is very positive about GenAI is Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNaple, who has been getting involved with running arguments on social media about the legitimacy of AI-created art.

TenNaple has so far swatted aside concerns that AI leverages the hard work of others without permission and seems laser-focused on the fact that artists are somehow being prevented from doing what they want by mysterious "gatekeepers" who refuse "to tell stories most people wanted to see".

"That empire died long before AI came along, so AI can't be blamed for 'stealing jobs' from traditional animation," he adds. "The studios lost the audience all by themselves with no other villain to blame than their own inability to make compelling story and character. Now is the best time for indies. Animators who don't want to tell stories that a studio makes them tell. You are finally liberated from the prohibitive high cost and the censorship of being an inbetweener cog." He also claims that "fine arts" are a "massive grift".

This is much art as anything found in any art museum. That’s not saying much given what artists have made for the last 100 years. The method of creating art was never a criteria until China-bots gave environmentalists the signal to sound the alarm. Generated with @grok imagine! pic.twitter.com/CoecQ26bJy January 26, 2026

TenNaple – who, in addition to creating Earthworm Jim during his time with Shiny, has also worked on titles such as The Ren & Stimpy Show: Stimpy's Invention, The Jungle Book, The Neverhood, Skullmonkeys and Armikrog – adds that "it’s the same with art. Everyone has an imagination but not everyone has the skill to make what they think become a reality. AI makes a computer do useful things. I didn’t want to have to make a movie studio just sketch out a scene. I’m not [a] musician and can make songs. These are incredible times."

The reaction to TenNaple's comments has been predictably negative, with creators such as Ian Fisch (creator of Kingmakers) and Tee Lopes (Sonic Mania composer) pointing out "embarrassing" inconsistencies in some of the Grok-based examples offered by the 59-year-old artist.

"Writing a prompt is not an art form," says one comment, while another accuses TenNaple of using his 'verified' status on X to generate revenue via "ragebait".

I don't know, Earthworm Jim seems pretty easy to draw without having to rely on AI. pic.twitter.com/6kUdZbg6EE January 26, 2026

TenNaple has become a polarising figure for many people in recent years, thanks to his anti-LGBTQ+ stance and views on same-sex marriage – views which have predictably led to his career being negatively impacted. When plans were announced for a new animated Earthworm Jim series, the team behind it was compelled to state that "the original creator is not involved at all,” while the official social media account posted a statement supporting the transgender community.

TenNaple's focus on what GenAI can do in the hands of even the most amateur of creators runs contrary to what many artists, musicians, animators and creators are feeling at the moment.

Some feel that GenAI-created content simply isn't art, while others are trying to ensure that the companies which produce these tools (for profit, it should be noted) seek permission and pay the creators who provide the training data.

Some of the biggest companies in gaming are turning to AI to maximise profits, while others are outlawing its use.