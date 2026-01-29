This week gave us the very welcome news that Zero Racers, a previously unreleased F-Zero spin-off for the Virtual Boy, is coming to Switch.

Shown off at E3 1996, the game was cancelled due to the failure of the Virtual Boy, but, like Star Fox 2, it's getting a chance to shine decades after it was denied a release.

As spotted by Andrew Borman, Director of Digital Preservation at The Strong National Museum of Play, we've actually had a part of Zero Racers for some time now – we just didn't know it.

Thanks to someone on my YouTube channel for bringing it up, but apparently we've had part of Zero Racers, the upcoming, previously unreleased VB game, for years! The song heard in the trailer plays in the GBC demo cart. www.youtube.com/watch?v=PTB9... — Andrew Borman (@borman.bsky.social) 2026-01-29T00:21:56.576Z

You can hear the music in the clip below.