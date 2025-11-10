Taito, one of the video game industry's most significant companies, is seeking assistance to locate a crucial piece of its history.

The item in question is the Crown 602 crane game machine, released 60 years ago in 1965. This mechanical device is ultimately what set Taito on its path as one of the formative figures in the world of arcade video games.

"This is the origin of our company's technology," says the company, as reported by Japanese outlet Yomiuri. "We believe it is quietly living on somewhere in Japan."

The Crown 602 had a glass top and sides, allowing players to see the crane inside as they attempted to pick up prizes. Taito only has photos and partial blueprints relating to the machine.

Taito is offering a prize of 100,000 yen for information on the whereabouts of a Crown 602 crane game machine. The model was released 60 years ago, and Taito will give the prize to anyone who can lead them to an existing machine.

Taito is offering 100,000 Yen (around $650) to the person who helps the company track down a working Crown 602 machine. "If multiple people find the actual Crown 602, we will award the prize to the person who provides information on the best-preserved machine," says the company.

In addition, "three people will be chosen by lottery from those who share their memories or heartwarming stories about 'Crown 602' or crane games, and will receive our latest product (game software)."

Taito was established by Ukrainian Michael Kogan in 1953 and began its life importing vodka, vending machines, and jukeboxes to Japan. It is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix, following its acquisition in 2005.

Its most famous release is arguably 1978's Space Invaders, created by Tomohiro Nishikado.