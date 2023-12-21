Update #2 [Mon 15th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST]: Armonica has revealed the release date for its upcoming Nintendo DS-inspired adventure game Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved.

According to an announcement made earlier today on social media, the game will now launch across Steam and Nintendo Switch on November 26th, 2025. So, that means there is just over two months left before we'll be able to get our hands on the full version of the promising indie title, which is inspired by classic games like Famicom Detective Club, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, and Hotel Dusk: Room 215.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Detective Instinct will be launching on Steam and Nintendo Switch... November 26th, 2025! 🤩 Uncover the story in this DS-inspired adventure game about a mysterious woman who goes missing on a train 🚃 Wishlist: store.steampowered.com/app/2689930/... — Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved (ADV/VN) (@traindetective.bsky.social) 2025-09-15T13:30:47.871Z

Update #1 [Tue 30th July, 2024, 09:35 BST]: A free demo for Detective Instinct has just been released on Steam, its developer has announced.

The demo for our Famicom Detective Club-inspired ADV is OUT NOW🕵️‍♂️



Watch this trailer, then play/wishlist: pic.twitter.com/t2uIz4Yj6P A mysterious woman vanishes on a train... but first, the curious death of a man in a hotel turns a study abroad trip on its head.The demo for our Famicom Detective Club-inspired ADV is OUT NOW🕵️‍♂️ #PixElatedFestival Watch this trailer, then play/wishlist: https://t.co/njlSEunFLE July 29, 2024

You can download the demo here. We also recommend checking out our interview with the developers from earlier this year, to find out more about the project.

Original Article [Thu 21st Dec, 2023 14:00 GMT]: If you're a fan of murder mysteries or Japanese adventure games like Famicom Detective Club or Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, then you'll no doubt be excited to hear about Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved.

Announced a few weeks ago for PC, it is a brand-new detective adventure game/visual novel from the first-time developer Armonica and appears to be directly influenced by classic Japanese mystery adventure games, including both of the titles we mentioned above, as well as Hotel Dusk: Room 215.

Players will interrogate witnesses, investigate their surroundings, and piece together clues, with the ultimate goal being to solve the case of a missing person. As shown in the screenshots and trailer, the game's art style uses a combination of pre-rendered 3D backgrounds and expressive 2D-pixel art. It is also set to include an original soundtrack featuring various styles of music from jazz and orchestral.

Here are some more details about the game's plot:

"Following the grisly murder of a man in an unassuming hotel, a woman vanishes without a trace while traveling on a cross-country train. The catch? Nobody on board remembers her ever existing in the first place - nobody, except for you.

Can you solve the mystery of the missing woman before the end of your trip abroad?"

You can watch the trailer for the game below (courtesy of Gematsu). It is expected to launch sometime next year in 2024. Be sure to wishlist it now and follow the devs on Twitter to keep up to date with when it is available.