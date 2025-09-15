Konami's Castlevania has inspired an awful lot of video games over the decades, and with good reason – the 8 and 16-bit instalments are some of the finest action platformers ever produced, while the Metroidvania entries on PS1, GBA and DS continue to entertain even today.

With its whip-wielding protagonist and NES-style presentation, it doesn't take a genius to work out where Pink Anvil's Spine Lasher gets its inspiration from, but the developer is keen point out that this isn't a Metroidvania, but a "Megavania".

"In a world plagued by injustice and corrupted by darkness, the souls who have met unjust death refuse to rest," reads the game's Steam page. "Instead, they become monstrous beings thirsting for revenge. Amidst this despair and chaos, a masked executioner arrives. Carrying a whip made from human spines, which is believed to have the power to calm these restless souls. As the line between good and evil blurs, is there any hope left for humanity? Can these tortured souls truly be saved, or is all hope lost? Can darkness be tamed, or will our world sink into eternal night?"

I've said it before and I'll say it again - Spine Lasher looks like a great way to scratch that classic NES Castlevania itch! — Sean Jordan, Video Game Researcher (@greatestgames.bsky.social) 2025-09-15T13:30:18.311Z

Here's a rundown of what the game entails, also taken from the Steam page:

Spine Lasher is an action-platformer inspired by NES classics, serving as a true homage to gaming in the 8-bit era

Tight, retro-style action and platforming gameplay.

Not a Metroidvania, but a Megavania!

Multiple levels filled with enemies, traps, challenging bosses, and branching paths that can only be accessed with specific items and abilities.

Optional mini-bosses and bonus levels for extra challenge and rewards.

Collectible cards that unlock powerful upgrades for your character.

Use your surroundings strategically—drop objects onto enemies to crush them

Multiple sub-weapons, including axes, knives, throwing stars, and more.

Customize and upgrade your whip to enhance both offensive and defensive capabilities.

Use your whip to deflect enemy projectiles and turn their attacks against them.

A demo is available now, and includes two full levels plus an optional tutorial stage.