The upcoming SNES platformer Till & Hat has debuted a brand new look, following feedback from last year's demo.

Originally revealed back in July of last year, the SNES game about a young boy and his magical hat is the work of the homebrew developer Woodfrog, who is also the creator of the Mega Man fangame The Sequel Wars. It was initially expected to launch sometime in 2025, but seemingly went quiet following the release of its demo in December of last year, causing some to wonder what had happened to the project.

Now, it appears the developer has offered a long overdue update on the status of the game, and it's a rather big one at that, with Woodfrog showing off a brand new look for the project, which includes a "more mature" tone, compared to "the previous Kirby-like style", as well as greatly expanded "combat and controls", "climbable walls and ceilings", and other tweaks and changes.

In the YouTube description of a new video showing off the reworked look, Woodfrog attempted to justify overhauling the game's style to such a dramatic degree, by stating, "It's been a while since I've uploaded. I've made some significant changes based on general feedback from the previous demo. The game's engine has been overhauled quite a bit to make this happen - something I'm particularly happy with is the amount of action I can get away with without slowdown (I admit, it may have made me a bit too trigger happy with the explosions lol). And yes, the old videos are unlisted to prevent confusion."

Looking online, the reaction to the new look seems to be divided, with some preferring the earlier more kid-friendly style and feeling this update is too much of a departure from the original, while others have chosen to embrace the faster-paced, more arcade-y feel of the rework, and seem to be on board with the new direction.

Regardless, we're just excited to see more SNES games being developed, and will continue to keep a close eye on the project as the project develops.