Starting yesterday, a new OutRun-themed pop-up shop has opened up in Japan, selling a bunch of new merchandise based on the classic Sega driving game.

The temporary store is located in Tokyo, Japan, on the 6th floor of the Shibuya Tsutaya (which is only a short walk from the world-famous Shibuya Crossing) and will be open from Monday, June 2nd to Monday, June 30th.

According to @SEGA_Official, the range of OutRun-branded merchandise offered at this location will include a t-shirt (¥5,500), a satchel (¥3,850), and a coin case (¥1,100), as well as a couple of vehicle-themed accessories, such as car fresheners (¥1,100), and a sunshade (¥3,520).

It's not exactly the most exciting merch collection that we've ever seen (We'd personally love to see a few more clothing options, for instance). But hey, if you happen to be in the area and have a fondness for the legendary arcade game, it's probably worth taking a look before making the trip over to Tower Records Shibuya (less than five minutes away) to see what video game soundtracks you can find.