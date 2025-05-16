The retro publisher Pixel Jockey has joined forces with the creator of the Magic Knight series, David Jones, to launch a new 40th collection celebrating the classic adventure-puzzle titles.

The collection is available to back now on Kickstarter and includes newly-made ZX Spectrum tapes for all four games in the series: Finder Keepers (1985), Spellbound (1985), Knight Thyme (1986), and Stormbringer (1987).

These have been constructed to be "as true to the original release", with the team taking scans of the original artwork and completely redrawing and resetting everything to create the new designs for the case and tape labels. As a result, only a few minor changes have been made, such as the addition of some text commemorating the 40th anniversary of the game and the inclusion of full-colour artwork to replace the original black & white labels from back in the day.

As if that wasn't enough, all of these come inside a "hook and loop closure" book that the publisher is calling The Codex, which is modelled to look like a "long lost book" from the Middle Ages.

This should not only fit right at home in your video game collection but could potentially also sit alongside your favourite fantasy novels and paperbacks without looking out of place.

Here's a description of the series in question:

"The Magic Knight series is a beloved collection of adventure-puzzle games created by British developer David Jones, first appearing on the ZX Spectrum in 1985. These games combined traditional graphic adventures with light RPG elements and were notable for their distinctive humour and innovative "Windimation" menu-driven interface. The Magic Knight games are still fondly remembered for their charm, innovation, and clever design. David Jones’ work on these titles helped shape early British game development, and the Windimation system was a unique interface well ahead of its time."

The collection box set is priced at £40, with a £70 edition also being offered containing a Magic Knight t-shirt, mug, and pin shirt.

You can back the project here. A brand new entry was also previously teased last year under the working title MK5.