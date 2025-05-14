As the world of video games has expanded, we've seen changes in the way AAA games are conceptualised, designed, developed, marketed and sold—and one of the industry's most famous game designers thinks we've got things back-to-front.

Speaking to Time Extension in a feature about his amazing career, Space Invaders creator Tomohiro Nishikado talks about how the world of game production has changed during his time in the industry, with a shift from developer agency to increased interference from upper management.

"I've been working in the games industry for a long time, and luckily, most of my work was moved into mass production once it was completed," Nishikado says. "I feel very lucky about that. My style of working was to think of a game on my own and make it on my own. There were no managers making changes or any top-down interference. So I think it's very important for creative people and developers to try and make something on their own, and then see if it's fun or not."

Nishikado then explains that things began to change as the industry matured. "The game development process in Taito eventually changed, and we, the game creators, were increasingly expected to listen to the sales team, which came up with new title concepts they thought it would sell," he says. "Then we started game development based on that. Personally, I don't think that is the correct approach. Creators should try to make a game on their own first, and then it should expand into a larger project. This is what I've felt throughout my whole career."

He adds that, given the larger scope and size of games today, it's unreasonable to assume one person could design everything, so a large team of people is necessary, even when working on an early proof-of-concept or prototype. However, he still feels that ideas should come from designers and not management or marketing.

"Obviously, if the game idea is too big for one person, then a small team making a prototype first is also fine. The point is that it needs to be creatively led first, before the management gets involved. If you don't try to make something first, you will never know if it's fun or not."

Nishikado also feels that modern-day game designers should be looking to the past for inspiration. "Younger people who want to make games should play really old games," he says. "They may not have good graphics, but there is something shining within them in a playable sense. There's definitely something to be learned from those games and also to inspire people to make something new. Forget about the graphics, focus on the core design. What makes it fun."