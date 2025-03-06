Emulating systems like the Game Boy Advance, SNES and Mega Drive / Genesis is pretty straightforward these days, but the Nintendo DS is a slightly trickier proposition, thanks to its dual display format and touchscreen capabilities.

We have the AYANEO Flip DS, but that powerful handheld PC is so expensive that most people won't be willing to fork out the cash just to play DS titles. Thankfully, a more wallet-friendly alternative is on the horizon via MagicX and its Zero 40 handheld (thanks, Retro Handhelds).

Boasting a 4.5-inch portrait-style 480 x 800 IPS screen, the Zero 40 allows the DS' two screens to be stacked on top of each other in very much the same way Nintendo handled things with the 2DS. It's powered by the Allwinner A133P chipset and has a 4000mAh battery, which is good for around 4 to 5 hours of stamina. The emulation is handled by DraStic, a popular DS emulator.

MagicX expects to launch the device in April for around $75.