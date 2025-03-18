Analogue has just announced on social media that shipping for its FPGA-based N64 clone, the Analogue 3D, has been delayed to July 2025.

The Analogue console became available for pre-order in October of last year and was originally supposed to ship sometime in Q1 2025, but as we're now in the middle of March, it's become pretty clear that the developer was starting to run out of time to fulfil its original promise.

As a result, Analogue has put out a revised statement on Twitter/X, with a new date, and linked to a brief FAQ stating that it is working hard to get 3D orders in people's hands ASAP and that it thanks those who have pre-ordered for their patience.





Please see the full announcement here for all details:



This FAQ states that if you have an open order for an Analogue 3D you don't have to take any additional steps, but "as always, if you’d like to cancel your pre-order at any time, Analogue has a no questions asked, 100% refund policy for pre-orders."

This wasn't the only piece of news Analogue shared, with the company also revealing an update on the Analogue Pocket White, which is now back in stock, and announcing the release of PocketOS v2.5 and DuoOS v1.5 firmware.

Are you disappointed by the delay? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments!