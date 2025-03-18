Japan is pretty awesome when it comes to celebrating tech and video games, so it should come as no great shock to learn that it has the best flea markets (or 'car boot sales', if you're in the UK) in the world.

While an early trip to a similar flea market in our part of the world might turn up some battered copies of FIFA or Madden, a visit to Tokyo's Shinagawa flea market offers a dazzling range of video games, consoles and even 'feature' phones and other old tech.

As highlighted by famed modder haihaisb, the market is "huge" and "crazy" with so many cool items you'll need to make sure you "bring your luggage" in order to carry all of the cool gear you'll want to buy.

According to haihaisb, the market takes place every weekend between 9 am and 2 pm. Let us know if you've been lucky enough to visit by posting a comment below.