BillyTime! Games has revealed on social media that he is currently in the process of creating a new "Redux" patch for Ocean's non-canon Jurassic Park sequel, Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues.

Released in 1994 for the Super Nintendo, Chaos Continues is a run-and-gun shooter that is technically the first Jurassic Park sequel, predating Michael Crichton's 1995 novel The Lost World and its 1997 film adaptation.

It sees up to two players stepping into the shoes of the paleontologist Alan Grant and the tactical sergeant Michael Wolfskin as they travel to Isla Nublar (the island from the first film) to stop INGEN's competitor BioSyn from seizing control of Jurassic Park and the dinosaurs within.

The game features a brilliantly atmospheric soundtrack from Ocean Software composer Dean Evans (The Flintstones, Waterworld, and the Amiga version of Jurassic Park), but was criticized shortly after its release for its punishing difficulty. As a result, BillyTime! Games has announced that he is currently in the process of creating a new patch for the game that aims to rebalance the overall experience, tweeting about its development on Twitter/X.





I have made a few changes to start evening the odds, starting with a slight damage nerf. Here is the first look at my next redux hack. Jurassic Park II is an excellent run and gun but it is HARD! February 4, 2025

Right now, the patch is still a work-in-progress but from the information shared so far, it seems extremely promising and one you'll want to check out if you have memories of playing the game back in the day.

The ROM hacker, for instance, has stated that he intends to add a new defense buff that will prevent you from taking damage when colliding with human enemies, as well as infinite continues. This is in addition changes to prevent backtracking and "cheap" surprise attacks from off-screen dinosaurs, and adjustments to the timers, and the dino stock mechanic (in which players penalized for killing too many of the wrong type of dinos).

We can't wait to get our hands on the patch and will let you know as soon as it is released.