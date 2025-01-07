Update [ ]:

Genki has confirmed that its new Tokyo Xtreme Racer entry will launch on Steam Early Access on January 23rd, 2025.

"After an 18-year absence, Genki’s beloved Tokyo Xtreme Racer series will launch its brand new entry on Steam Early Access," says the company. "The goal is to utilize player feedback to elevate the game even further."

This version will allow players to "enjoy the story up to the halfway mark" and compete against "over 200" rival characters.

There will be 50 cars to use, and you'll be able to race "over 180 kilometres of the Shuto Expressway, including the C1 line." This version will also feature car tuning and customization and will allow you to "experience the Player Skill Gain."

Genki adds:

The Early Access version is expected to last approximately 4 months. The full release version of the game will become available after Early Access with the addition of the remainder of the story, additional cars, additional rival characters, as well as new features and improvements. People who purchase the Early Access version will have access to the full release version upon launch at the discounted Early Access price.

Original Story: Update [Fri 23rd Aug, 2024 09:30 BST]: Following the earlier news that a new trademark had been registered for the series, Japanese studio Genki has revealed that a fresh instalment in the Tokyo Xtreme Racer series is now in development for PC.

There's not much to go on so far, outside of some attractive renders of cityscape roads and a short YouTube teaser.

The company says:

"Tokyo Xtreme Racer" is a racing game set in a sealed-off future Tokyo, where you compete for the fastest speed in your customized cars on the highways that weave through the city, aiming to reach the top. Drive real cars on meticulously recreated courses, compete against powerful rivals, slip through other cars, and engage in spirit-wracking battles.

This is a series with unparalleled appeal. A new title, "Tokyo Xtreme Racer" now in development. Please look forward to the release of more information.

You can check out the game's Steam page here.





Original Story [Mon 22nd Jul, 2024 12:30 BST]: Genki has filed a new trademark for its Tokyo Xtreme Racer in Japan.

The series kicked off with Shutokou Battle '94: Drift King on the Super Famicom and has blessed many other platforms since then – including PS1, Saturn, Dreamcast and PS2.

While the series is collectively known as Tokyo Xtreme Racer, entries and off-shoots have been published under a wide range of different titles, including Tokyo Highway Battle, Import Tuner Challenge and Street Supremacy.



商標: [画像] (標準文字)

OCR: TOKYO XTREME RACER

出願人: 元気株式会社 (東京都中野区)

出願日: 2024年4月26日

The first entry to adopt the Tokyo Xtreme Racer name was the 1999 release known as Shutokou Battle in Japan and Tokyo Highway Challenge in Europe. The 2005 spin-off Kaidou Battle was released as Tokyo Xtreme Racer: Drift 2 in North America.

The 2017 smartphone title Shutokou Battle Xtreme is the most recent instalment of the franchise. Perhaps this new trademark means that Genki is planning a new game?