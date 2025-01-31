ZUIKI, the company behind the X68000 Z, has recently established a new Twitter/X account for the retro machine and has begun teasing a mysterious new model.

In case you're unfamiliar, the X68000 Z was first unveiled back in October 2022 and was designed to be a miniature recreation of Sharp's iconic Japanese home computer that originally debuted in the country back in 1987.

It was initially only available to those who supported the project on the Japanese crowdfunding website Kibidango, but later received a wider release in September 2023 with the launch of the X68000 Z Black Model.

The Time Extension contributor Ashley Day reviewed the machine for us back in December 2023, describing it at the time as "ludicrously expensive and more complicated to get working than your average mini-console" but "still a lot more affordable and simpler to use than the real thing". As a result, we're keen to see what changes ZUIKI is planning to make with this new version of the classic computer, and whether it also intends to make the experience more approachable for those who want to dig into the computer's library of games.

The company posted online that more details about the new model will soon be announced, but it didn't give an exact timeline on when exactly that would be.

It did, however, publish a curious image of the miniature X68000 Z, alongside two larger models of the machine, with the hashtags "#X68000" and "#X68000Z2", suggesting that the new version will be slightly bigger than the one released back in 2023.