Update [Mon 20th Jan, 2025 11:15 GMT]: Black Screen Records has revealed on Twitter that it will be selling imported copies of Super Mario World's upcoming soundtrack release on vinyl and that pre-orders are available now on its website.

The soundtrack is priced at €111,00 and is expected to ship in May 2025. The amount of copies is fairly limited, with Black Screen Records encouraging customers interested in the album to act quickly to prevent disappointment.





That's right! We're importing the Japan exclusive ORIGINAL soundtrack to "Super Mario World" on 3xLP vinyl. Also includes the Super Mario Bros. soundtrack!



That's right! We're importing the Japan exclusive ORIGINAL soundtrack to "Super Mario World" on 3xLP vinyl. Also includes the Super Mario Bros. soundtrack!

Snag one before they're gone:pic.twitter.com/J9Wrc0h53w

Original Article [Thu 16th Jan, 2025 11:00 GMT]: Warner Music Japan has announced that it will be reissuing Super Mario World's soundtrack on vinyl in Japan later this year, on April 30th, 2025 (as spotted by TheOngaku!)

Super Mario World originally came out for the Super Famicom back in November 1990 as a launch title for the console, with the soundtrack landing shortly after, in February 1991, on a 2-disc CD. This contained music and sound effects from Super Mario World as well as compositions from earlier entries in the series too, like Super Mario Bros 1-3.

According to Tower Records, the new release will feature 179 tracks in total, with the first disc being dedicated to jazz arrangements of Koji Kondo's most famous tracks. These were first produced by the Dragon Quest composer Koichi Sugiyama, and Japanese Jazz legend Sadao Watanabe back in the early '90s, and were performed by the Mario Club Band — a group of musicians comprised of Soichi Norikii (keys), Tsunehide Matsuki (guitar), Jun Kajiwara (electric guitar), Kenji Takamizu (electric bass), Yuichi Tokashiki (drums), Motoya Hamaguchi (percussion), and Keiji Toriyama (synth).

The second disk, meanwhile, starts with a collection of music from Super Mario Bros 1-3, before the 18th track on Side D signals the start of the SNES soundtrack for Super Mario World. This then continues across to disk 3.

The soundtrack is currently priced at ￥11,550 on the Tower Records' website and is available to pre-order now.