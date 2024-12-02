The Sega Mega Drive / Genesis has no shortage of beat 'em ups, being home to classic titles like Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Alien Storm, and many, many more. But it looks like the console may soon be getting another, in the form of Kirito The Game — a new homebrew project that is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

Kirito the Game is the work of a small group of developers, led by the programmer Thulf Ham, and is being built using Stéphane Dalongeville's SGDK (Sega Genesis Development Kit). It follows the story of a retro YouTuber who is on the search for revenge after his video game collection is stolen and his rivals beat him up and leave him for dead.

The project is looking for €20,000 to help reach its goal, with the game currently having raised over half of that amount as of writing. Those who want to help support the campaign can select from a bunch of different tiers available on its Kickstarter page.

These include a €12 digital edition, physical editions (with different artwork for the Japanese, European, and North American versions) costing €59, and some slightly more premium offerings that come with an art book, an official soundtrack, and other merchandise.

A demo is also available to download now — and can be played in various emulators and on real hardware — giving you a small taste of what the game is like to play. You can find more information about the game and the Kickstarter campaign here.