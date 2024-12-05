Final Fight, Darius and Fantasy Zone are some of the '80s most popular and enduring coin-ops, and design documents relating to these and more classic games are currently being shown off at Siggraph Asia 2024.

As spotted by the ever-reliable @vgdensetsu, a host of images taken from the event have been cropping up on social media, and show off Akiman's Final Fight art, Katsutoshi Fujioka's work for Tom Sawyer and drawings relating to Taito's classic shmup, Darius.

It would seem that arcade boards for some of these titles are also on display.

Design documents for several games from the 80s produced by Sega, Taito, Capcom and Square are currently exhibited at Siggraph Asia 2024. x.com/hashtag/SIGG... Thread: — VGDensetsu (@vgdensetsu.bsky.social) 2024-12-04T09:47:15.111Z

Final Fight design doc drawn by Akiman x.com/Shiratch/sta... — VGDensetsu (@vgdensetsu.bsky.social) 2024-12-04T09:47:15.112Z

You can check out all of the images – plus other shots from the event – here.