Back in September, the Japanese developer Arika announced that it had signed an agreement with The Tetris Company to make a new Tetris game, and we now have a bunch of new information about that upcoming game.

In the post published on social media, Arika revealed that The Tetris Company co-founder Henk Rogers had recently visited the studio to discuss the future of the series with its vice president Ichirō Mihara and the programmer Hitoshi Hirashima, before announcing that its new game will be called Tetris The Grandmaster 4 - Absolute Eye -.

That wasn't all though, as the company then went on to announce that the game will be coming to Steam in March 2025 and to share a bunch of new images of the work-in-progress title, including the title screen, a couple of single-player matches, and a menu listing various modes such as Marathon, Asuka, Master, Konoha, and Shiranui.

Master Mode is an option that was first introduced in Tetris The Grand Master 2 and served as an evolution of the challenging speed-oriented gameplay of the original arcade release of Tetris The Grand Master, whereas Marathon mode has been featured in several other Tetris games, including The New Tetris, Tetris DS, Tetris 99, and Tetris Effect, to name just a few.

Konoha, on the other hand, was previously included as part of the playtest for the cancelled Tetris: The Grand Master 4 The Masters of Round, and appears to be making its official debut here alongside the other two modes: Asuka and Shiranui.

As Arika states, the game will be offline only. We'll try to bring you more news about the title as soon as it is announced.