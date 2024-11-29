Someone has discovered a new cheat code for Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, 29 years after it launched on the SNES in 1995.

The button command allows you to exit stages at any point and return to the game's map screen, even on levels you haven't completed.

Here's the translated tweet:

A new hidden command has been discovered in Super Donkey Kong 2!

During the pause screen, press: - Right + Y

- Left+A

- Up + B

- Down + X You can return to the map screen by entering this command (even if you haven't completed the course yet).

The sequel to the phenomenally successful Donkey Kong Country, Diddy's Kong Quest was commercially and critically acclaimed and became the sixth best-selling SNES game of all time. It was later ported to the GBA. A sequel, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!, followed in 1996.

This isn't the only cheat code to be discovered decades after the original release or a game; a cheat for the Saturn version of Doom was unknown for 27 years, while a cheat code for Alien Resurrection on PS1 was recently unearthed that allows you to play pirated games on your console.