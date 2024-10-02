This week's Arcade Archives release has been revealed as Nichibutsu's 1981 space shooter Moon Shuttle (as reported by Famitsu).

It will be released tomorrow (October 3rd) on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch eShop in Japan and is also expected to come to some Western storefronts shortly after (if previous releases are anything to go by).

Moon Shuttle first entered the arcades in the early 80s and was available at the time as a standup cabinet, which could be played with one or two players (albeit not simultaneously). It is one of many space shooters released by the company during this period with "Moon" in the title and has often been compared to Konami's influential sidescroller Scramble, which was released the same year.

The game sees players take control of a small rocket, which they can move either up or down or increase the speed of, with the goal being to travel from left to right blasting through asteroid fields and dangerous enemies to land a high score.

To accompany the announcement, Hamster Corporation, the company behind Arcade Archives, has released some footage of the game in action, which you can view below to get a better idea of how it looks when played.