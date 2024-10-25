Panic has announced that a new Playdate Update showcase will be broadcast on October 31st at 10AM PT – and a huge sale will also kick off on the same day.

"This latest presentation for Playdate, Panic’s unique video game handheld system with a crank, will focus on developers showcasing their upcoming games for Playdate, updates on released titles, and a couple more surprises to keep you on your toes," says Panic.





Join us for our next Playdate Update spotlighting developers from upcoming Playdate games, as well as some other fun news! 👀✨



📅 Premieres Thurs., Oct 31 at 10:00 AM PT

The second-ever Playdate Catalog Sale will start on October 31st, too, with over 160 games on sale. It has been confirmed that Root Bear, P-Racing, Echo: The Oracle Scroll, and Zero Zero: Perfect Stop will be available to purchase "at their lowest-ever prices."

You'll be able to watch the Playdate Update on Panic's YouTube channel.