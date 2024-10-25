Panic has announced that a new Playdate Update showcase will be broadcast on October 31st at 10AM PT – and a huge sale will also kick off on the same day.
"This latest presentation for Playdate, Panic’s unique video game handheld system with a crank, will focus on developers showcasing their upcoming games for Playdate, updates on released titles, and a couple more surprises to keep you on your toes," says Panic.
The second-ever Playdate Catalog Sale will start on October 31st, too, with over 160 games on sale. It has been confirmed that Root Bear, P-Racing, Echo: The Oracle Scroll, and Zero Zero: Perfect Stop will be available to purchase "at their lowest-ever prices."
You'll be able to watch the Playdate Update on Panic's YouTube channel.