French company Dab Motors is producing a special version of its DAB 1α electric bike which takes inspiration from Nintendo's Atomic Purple Game Boy Color.

Costing a cool €14,900 (over $16,500) to pre-order, the vehicle features transparent purple bodywork, custom handlebars with Nintendo-style controls and a screen which mimics the look of the Game Boy Color's LCD display.

Fashioned by Dab Motors’ bespoke service branch, the bike will also include an actual Game Boy Color cartridge which has been modified to act as the DAB 1α's starter key.

It will also benefit from secret cheat codes, one of which will unlock a speed boost. You'll also be able to unlock themes for the display and sound effects. These codes will be included in a print magazine that ships with the bike.

"Drawing inspiration from translucent coloured consoles, the entire body of this DAB 1α is made with fully translucent plastics, showcasing the inner mechanics," says Dab Motors.

"Controls, design features and colour palette provide a gamified aesthetic and experience, while a customized vintage game cartridge start key provides a truly unique and distinctive feature for gaming enthusiasts."

The DAB 1α is powered by an 11kW electric motor and has a top speed of just over 80mph. Its range is 93 miles, while the 7.1kWh lithium-ion battery takes around three-and-a-half hours to fully charge.

If all of this sounds interesting, then you'll need to be quick as only 400 units will ever be made, and not all of them will have this Game Boy-style finish – you'll need to select it at the point of purchase. The bike is expected to launch in December.