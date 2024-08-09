Taito has revealed that Taito Egret II Mini Arcade Memories Vol. 3 - the third in its series of SD card expansions for the Taito Egret II Mini - will be released in Japan this December (as spotted via Gosokkyu on Twitter).

The SD card will include 10 additional games — all of which were originally released in arcades between 1982 and 1995. The complete list of games is not currently known and is scheduled to be revealed during a Famitsu livestream later this month on August 22nd, which will be hosted by the Japanese voice actress Marie Miyake (Octopath Traveler II, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood).

In case you've forgotten, Taito Egret II Mini Arcade Memories Vol. 1 included the following games:

Great Swordsman (1984)

(1984) Ohgon No Siro/Great Gurianos/Gladiator (1986)

(1986) Slap Fight/Alcon (1986)

(1986) Daisenpuu/Twin Hawk (1989)

(1989) PuLiRuLa (1991)

(1991) Grid Seeker: Project Storm Hammer (1992)

(1992) Riding Fight (1992)

(1992) Light Bringer/Dungeon Magic (1993)

(1993) Gekirindan (1995)

(1995) And Cleopatra Fortune (1996)

The second entry Taito Egret II Mini Arcade Memories Vol. 2 featured the following:

Night Striker (1989)

Return of the Invaders (1985)

Crime City (1989)

Cloud Master/Chuka Taisen (1988)

Wardner/Pyros (1987)

Twin Cobra 2 (1995)

Thundercade/Twin Formation (1987)

Wyvern F-0 (1985)

Operation Wolf (1987)

And Yūyu no Quiz de Go! Go! (1990)

Be sure to check back on August 22nd, when the games in the third entry are released, and be sure to get your guesses in now!

