Sega's iconic mascot Sonic the Hedgehog has finally arrived on the GX4000 and Amstrad Plus, courtesy of a new fan port.

Sonic GX has been in development since 2019 and has actually appeared on Time Extension in the past, following the release of a preview video that covered the game's special stages a couple of years ago.

It is the work of a team of coders known as Condense, which is a group comprised of NoRecess (programming), CeD (graphics enhancements), Targhan (audio), and TotO (design, support, & testing), who have taken upon themselves to port the game to the Amstrad console and the company's "Plus" line, which debuted back in 1990.

Rather than being based on the Sega Mega Drive version of Sonic, this new port is understandably modelled after the Sega Master System version of the game by Ancient, with the project featuring two-act versions of areas like Bridge Zone and Jungle Zone, as well as a third zone named Sky City Zone that contains some similar mechanics (such as conveyor belts) to the Master System's penultimate level Scrap Brain.

In addition to that, there are also a bunch of unique special stages available between acts, with these likely being inspired by the ring-collecting minigames from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, albeit taking place on a flat plain as opposed to a curved surface.

If you want to try the game out for yourself, you can grab it here for free. We highly recommend it as there's clearly been a lot of hard work, time, and attention put into making sure the experience is as enjoyable as it can be on the platform, and it's pretty fascinating to see where the game deviates from Sega's official 8-bit release.