Humungous Entertainments' classic Backyard Sports series is set to make a comeback "in the coming months", according to the children and family-oriented multi-media company Playground Productions.

Playground Productions revealed its plans to relaunch Backyard Sports earlier today in an email sent to the press, with all of the assets seemingly referencing the original Backyard Baseball iteration of the series from 1997, implying that it will be the first game to be re-released.

In the press release, Playground Productions also stated that the game will represent "the beginning of [a] broader vision to relaunch Backyard Sports across multiple verticals", with the company hoping to develop merchandise, as well as film and television projects.

No platforms were actually revealed as part of this relaunch announcement, and no actual gameplay footage has been shown so far. However, Playground Productions has set up a website, where you can join a mailing list to receive more information when it finally becomes available.

We'll also be keeping an eye out for any announcements as they arrive and will provide an update for you once we know more.