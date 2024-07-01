Indie developer @CeleryEmblem is working on a game which mashes up the mechanics of FIFA with Konami's legendary horror title Silent Hill.

"You use your enemies' heads as the ball, you can use knives, and you can summon demons," says the developer. "I believe it is the first football and survival horror game."

As you can see from the footage below, it's very early in development, but we can't help but be intrigued by the concept of mixing sports with horror elements.

I am making a game that mixes FIFA 98 with Silent Hill. You use your enemies' heads as the ball, you can use knives, and you can summon demons. I believe it is the first football and survival horror game. can you help me with the name?? pic.twitter.com/mKd1e2IB5k June 30, 2024

CeleryEmblem needs help with a name, though – at present, the winning choice is Satan's Football Soccer '98, but the dev is open to suggestions.

Would you like to play this horror and sports mash-up? Let us know with a comment.