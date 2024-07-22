Modders @WeskMods and @YveltalGriffin have cooked up something pretty special – a Wii console which is small enough to fit on your keys.

The Kawaii began life as a challenge to create the smallest functional Wii. It boasts a machined metal unibody measuring just 60x60mm, magnetic pogo pin connectors for power, AV and controller connectivity and even a special dock for unlocking GameCube controller support. It's passively cooled, too, so there's no internal fan.





Follow the link for more details: pic.twitter.com/3trRBqoNiU @YveltalGriffin and I have been cooking up something special over the past year or so and we are now happy to show it off.A Wii console the size of a keychain!CNC'd, anodized, laser marked, and passively cooledFollow the link for more details: https://t.co/MgZT0ZBV6V July 21, 2024

As you can see, this is now effortlessly the smallest Wii in existence, even beating the likes of the Short Stack.

"The final Kawaii shell will be machined from aluminium and anodized in a variety of gorgeous colours," says Yveltal Griffin. "The back will be laser-etched with the project logo and dope-looking fake compliance markings."

Wesk adds that at least 30 units will be needed for the first batch. "The more units purchased, the cheaper it'll be per unit." You can fill out this form to register your interest.