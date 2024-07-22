During the console war of the early '90s, one key point of conflict between SNES and Mega Drive / Genesis owners was Street Fighter II.

The NES got the game first – and hosted a very credible conversion, as well as the brilliant Street Fighter II Turbo. Sega hit back with Champion Edition, and both systems got ports of Super Street Fighter II.

It's long been said that the Genesis ports could have been better, and we've already seen fans improve Champion Edition massively – but now it's the turn of Super Street Fighter II.

In a new video by @Genesis8141, a revised version of the game is shown off that includes a wide range of community-made improvements, including improved colours, SRAM for high scores, better sound and even the music from the Nintendo Switch game, Ultra Street Fighter II.

You can grab all of those patches from the following links, and you'll need a flash cart to run it on original hardware.