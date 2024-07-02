Evercade maker Blaze is releasing two new Super Pocket handhelds as part of its HyperMegaTech line.

Super Pocket Atari Edition will contain 50 arcade games , including Asteroids, Berzerk, Crystal Castles, Frenzy, and more, as well as over 30 console and handheld greats.

Here's the full game list:

Asteroids (Arcade)

Berzerk (Arcade)

Canyon Bomber (Arcade)

Crystal Castles (Arcade)

Frenzy (Arcade)

Liberator (Arcade)

Lost Tomb (Arcade)

Millipede (Arcade)

Missile Command (Arcade)

Night Driver (Arcade)

Pong (Arcade)

Skydiver (Arcade)

Super Breakout (Arcade)

Adventure (2600)

Aquaventure (2600)

Dark Cavern (2600)

Gravitar (2600)

Haunted House (2600)

Radar Lock (2600)

Save Mary! (2600)

Solaris (2600)

Street Racer (2600)

Submarine Commander (2600)

Tempest (2600)

Video Pinball (2600)

Wizard (2600)

Yars' Revenge (2600)

Bounty Bob Strikes Back! (5200)

Countermeasure (5200)

Final Legacy (5200)

Miner 2049'er (5200)

Xari Arena (5200)

Alien Brigade (7800)

Asteroids (7800)

Centipede (7800)

Dark Chambers (7800)

Desert Falcon (7800)

Fatal Run (7800)

Food Fight (7800)

Ninja Golf (7800)

Motor Psycho (7800)

Basketbrawl (Lynx)

Checkered Flag (Lynx)

Dirty Larry: Renegade Cop (Lynx)

Kung Food (Lynx)

Robo-Squash (Lynx)

Scrapyard Dog (Lynx)

Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Lynx)

Turbo Sub (Lynx)

Warbirds (Lynx)

Super Pocket Technos Edition will feature 15 games, including the arcade version of Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III - The Rosetta Stone, plus console titles like River City Ransom and Super Double Dragon.

Double Dragon (Arcade)

Double Dragon II: The Revenge (Arcade)

Double Dragon 3 -The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)

Block Out (Arcade)

The Combatribes (Arcade)

Minky Monkey (Arcade)

Mysterious Stones: Dr John's Adventure (Arcade)

Renegade (Arcade)

Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)

Super Double Dragon (16-bit)

Double Dragon (8-bit)

Double Dragon (8-bit handheld)

River City Ransom (8-bit)

Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge (8-bit)

Super Spike V’Ball (8-bit)

Both machines will be compatible with the Evercade range of cartridges.

Like the other Super Pocket consoles, these two new models will cost £49 / $59 / €59. They will be released in October, and pre-orders go live on July 31st.

The Super Pocket Atari Edition will also be available in an exclusive woodgrain edition, which is limited to 2600 units. Pre-orders open today, and that particular unit will cost £59 / €69 / $74.

