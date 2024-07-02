Evercade maker Blaze is releasing two new Super Pocket handhelds as part of its HyperMegaTech line.
Super Pocket Atari Edition will contain 50 arcade games , including Asteroids, Berzerk, Crystal Castles, Frenzy, and more, as well as over 30 console and handheld greats.
Here's the full game list:
- Asteroids (Arcade)
- Berzerk (Arcade)
- Canyon Bomber (Arcade)
- Crystal Castles (Arcade)
- Frenzy (Arcade)
- Liberator (Arcade)
- Lost Tomb (Arcade)
- Millipede (Arcade)
- Missile Command (Arcade)
- Night Driver (Arcade)
- Pong (Arcade)
- Skydiver (Arcade)
- Super Breakout (Arcade)
- Adventure (2600)
- Aquaventure (2600)
- Dark Cavern (2600)
- Gravitar (2600)
- Haunted House (2600)
- Radar Lock (2600)
- Save Mary! (2600)
- Solaris (2600)
- Street Racer (2600)
- Submarine Commander (2600)
- Tempest (2600)
- Video Pinball (2600)
- Wizard (2600)
- Yars' Revenge (2600)
- Bounty Bob Strikes Back! (5200)
- Countermeasure (5200)
- Final Legacy (5200)
- Miner 2049'er (5200)
- Xari Arena (5200)
- Alien Brigade (7800)
- Asteroids (7800)
- Centipede (7800)
- Dark Chambers (7800)
- Desert Falcon (7800)
- Fatal Run (7800)
- Food Fight (7800)
- Ninja Golf (7800)
- Motor Psycho (7800)
- Basketbrawl (Lynx)
- Checkered Flag (Lynx)
- Dirty Larry: Renegade Cop (Lynx)
- Kung Food (Lynx)
- Robo-Squash (Lynx)
- Scrapyard Dog (Lynx)
- Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Lynx)
- Turbo Sub (Lynx)
- Warbirds (Lynx)
Super Pocket Technos Edition will feature 15 games, including the arcade version of Double Dragon, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, Double Dragon III - The Rosetta Stone, plus console titles like River City Ransom and Super Double Dragon.
- Double Dragon (Arcade)
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge (Arcade)
- Double Dragon 3 -The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)
- Block Out (Arcade)
- The Combatribes (Arcade)
- Minky Monkey (Arcade)
- Mysterious Stones: Dr John's Adventure (Arcade)
- Renegade (Arcade)
- Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)
- Super Double Dragon (16-bit)
- Double Dragon (8-bit)
- Double Dragon (8-bit handheld)
- River City Ransom (8-bit)
- Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge (8-bit)
- Super Spike V’Ball (8-bit)
Both machines will be compatible with the Evercade range of cartridges.
Like the other Super Pocket consoles, these two new models will cost £49 / $59 / €59. They will be released in October, and pre-orders go live on July 31st.
The Super Pocket Atari Edition will also be available in an exclusive woodgrain edition, which is limited to 2600 units. Pre-orders open today, and that particular unit will cost £59 / €69 / $74.
