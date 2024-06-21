@-wc-

Nice find with the CRT! But nothing tops a 2005 Sony WEGA Trinitron SDTV CRT, as far as consumer CRT's go. I had a 32" WEGA(2005) that i purchased brand new in 2006, which i used for my GameCube & Wii and it was beautiful. Now I'm on the look out for a 27"-incher of the same model, for my 8-16 bit consoles.

Regardless, that's stil a 15 year old TV. Based on the tech-junk inside and the amount of hours poured into it, the picture will probably look a little dimmer, less colourful, and have lighter black levels compared to how it looked brand new out of the box. But it's still kind of cool to have as a reference for the following below.

Since the best CRT solution for FPGA consoles(Think RetroUSB AVS, Nt Mini, Super Nt, Mega Sg & Duo) would be to get a smaller 42" 'QD'-OLED TV(which won't be a thing until 2025, it's regular WOLED for now at that size, like with the LG C3 & C4) paired with a RetroTINK4K scaler.

The latter has some incredible CRT filter settings, along with it's internal Black frame insertion which will remove 50% of that nasty OLED motion blur to get the motion clarity closer to that of a CRT, and even comes equipped with an HDR10 brightness boosting injection SDR trick to compensate for the 50% brightness loss you get smacked with when using BFI. This Scaler is crucial imo, even if it's a whopping $1000 CAD.

Supposedly, just by using Tink4K you get 2-3ms of lag, 8ms from it's BFI and then latency coming from your TV's game mode. Things will continue to further improve with future Tink scalers. And supposedly by the end of the Decade QD-OLED(or whatever future tech is available) will finally be motion blur free like the good old CRT's back in the 80's, 90's and early to mid 2000's, using some sort of CRT Beam software device-thing you buy separately.

Meaning, we can finally ditch CRT's and leave them in the past!

We'll have Blur-free OLED TV's with minimal latency and all of the great benefits from QD-OLED Technology.

Anyways! LOL Never cared too much for the PS2. I was all about that Dreamcast It had one of the most amazing console launches of all time. It was just after the Summer of 1999, and video game-wise, to me, represented the end of the last greatest decade before computers ruined the world. lol