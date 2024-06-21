Remember that $19 PS2 HDMI mod we mentioned the other day? Well, the company behind it, Electron Shepherd, has just revealed a similar product which, while slightly more expensive, doesn't require any internal modification.
The ElectronPulse is a "tiny, power-packed module takes in the native Component video and analog audio output from the Playstation 2 and Playstation 3 and outputs a crisp HDMI video stream," says the manufacturer.
This module utilizes a fully custom PCB with a higher quality, next generation IC compared to what is typically used on the widely available, low quality analog-to-digital modules that are readily available online. The low quality construction of those other modules often leads to video and audio with interference that inhibits enjoyable gameplay. If you are not happy with those modules, then you will absolutely be happy with these.
The ElectronPulse doesn't scale the image in any way, so the output resolution is equal to the input resolution. This is worth noting, as some TVs will not accept 240p and 480i resolutions via HDMI input.
It's also worth pointing out that the ElectronPulse is not compatible with the PS1 – but they are compatible with PS1 games when played on the other consoles.
The ElectronPulse costs just $29, but the bad news is that the first batch has already sold out. More stock is expected in the second week of July, however.