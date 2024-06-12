YouTube channel Noclip has created a half-hour documentary built around the iconic WipEout 2097 soundtrack.

The superb project speaks to Psygnosis composer Tim "CoLD SToRAGE" Wright, who would create some of the franchises' most iconic tracks – despite having to share soundtrack credit with legends such as The Chemical Brothers, Leftfield, Underworld, Orbital, The Prodigy and Future Sound of London.

The documentary explores how Wright became involved with the defunct British studio and how his music would help shape the company's output. PS1 launch title WipEout gets plenty of attention, leading up to WipEout 2097 – a game which arguably improves on the original in every respect, including its soundtrack.

It's an exciting time for fans of the anti-grav series; while we sadly don't have a new game to look forward to, there's a new book coming out soon which will delve into the creation of the franchise.

Needless to say, this is essential viewing to all WipEout fans – grab a hot drink and give it a watch now.