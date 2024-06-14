Laced Records has announced that it will be bringing out a new 6LP collection featuring music from across the Metal Gear Solid series.
Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection, as the new collection is called, is available to pre-order now from Laced's website for £110 and will contain 53 tracks spanning from Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake for the MSX all the way up until Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. This inevitably includes notable tracks like The Best Is Yet To Come, Can't Say Goodbye To Yesterday, Snake Eater, Here's To You, Calling to the Night, Sins of the Father, and Heaven's Divide.
The new collection comes in a rigid board slipcase, containing six inner sleeves, and will also feature archival illustrations from the famous Japanese artist Yoji Shinkawa as well as a set of 6 multicoloured discs.
Here is the official track listing, according to the store page:
Side A
Metal Gear 20 Years History ~Past, Present, Future~
Virtuous Mission – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Side B
Snake Eater – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Sidecar - Escape From The Fortress – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Don't Be Afraid – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Who Am I Really? ~ Memories of Hal ~ Reminiscence – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Disc 2
Side A
Metal Gear Solid Main Theme ~ The World Only Needs One Big Boss! – Metal Gear Solid 3 + 2
Yell 'Dead Cell' (VR Remix) – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Arsenal's Guts – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Can't Say Goodbye to Yesterday – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Side B
Zanziber Breeze 20th Anniversary Collection arrangement – Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake
Calling to the Night – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
Mantis' Hymn – Metal Gear Solid
The Best Is Yet to Come – Metal Gear Solid
Calling to the Night (Piano Version) – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
Disc 3
Side A
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Medley – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Gem Impact Tracks – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Side B
Overture ~ Metal Gear Saga – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Love Theme ~ 25th Anniversary Ver. – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Here's to You – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Disc 4
Side A
Metal Gear Online Tribute Medley
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Medley
Mother Base – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Side B
Heavens Divide – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Zero Allies! – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Alerts & Cautions – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Disc 5
Side A
Ground Zeroes – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Bloodstained Anthem – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
The Fall of Mother Base – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
V Has Come To – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Afghanistan's a Big Place – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Sahelanthropus Dominion – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Side B
Return – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Quiet's Theme – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Sins of the Father – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Shining Lights, Even in Death – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
A Phantom Pain – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Disc 6
Side A – ‘Solid Sneaking’
Cavern – Metal Gear Solid
Twilight Sniping – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Fortress Sneaking – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
Intermission – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
Midnight Shadow – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Hide-out – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Afghanistan Phase - Evasion Day – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
VR Training – Metal Gear Solid
Side B - ‘Vs. Boss’
Encounter – Metal Gear Solid
Olga Gurlukovich – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
Takin' On the Shagohod – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
RAXA – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops
Laughing Octopus – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Peace Walker – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
Metallic Archaea – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Snake vs Monkey – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
In addition to this deluxe edition, Laced is also releasing a significantly cheaper 2LP alternative called Metal Gear Solid: Vinyl Selections, priced at £36. This includes 18 classic tracks and comes on two heavyweight black vinyl discs. Both items are expected to ship in October 2024 at the earliest.