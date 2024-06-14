Laced Records has announced that it will be bringing out a new 6LP collection featuring music from across the Metal Gear Solid series.

Metal Gear Solid: The Vinyl Collection, as the new collection is called, is available to pre-order now from Laced's website for £110 and will contain 53 tracks spanning from Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake for the MSX all the way up until Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. This inevitably includes notable tracks like The Best Is Yet To Come, Can't Say Goodbye To Yesterday, Snake Eater, Here's To You, Calling to the Night, Sins of the Father, and Heaven's Divide.

The new collection comes in a rigid board slipcase, containing six inner sleeves, and will also feature archival illustrations from the famous Japanese artist Yoji Shinkawa as well as a set of 6 multicoloured discs.

Here is the official track listing, according to the store page:

Side A

Metal Gear 20 Years History ~Past, Present, Future~

Virtuous Mission – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater



Side B

Snake Eater – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Sidecar - Escape From The Fortress – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Don't Be Afraid – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Who Am I Really? ~ Memories of Hal ~ Reminiscence – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty



Disc 2



Side A

Metal Gear Solid Main Theme ~ The World Only Needs One Big Boss! – Metal Gear Solid 3 + 2

Yell 'Dead Cell' (VR Remix) – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Arsenal's Guts – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Can't Say Goodbye to Yesterday – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty



Side B

Zanziber Breeze 20th Anniversary Collection arrangement – Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Calling to the Night – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops

Mantis' Hymn – Metal Gear Solid

The Best Is Yet to Come – Metal Gear Solid

Calling to the Night (Piano Version) – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops



Disc 3



Side A

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Medley – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Gem Impact Tracks – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots



Side B

Overture ~ Metal Gear Saga – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Love Theme ~ 25th Anniversary Ver. – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Here's to You – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots



Disc 4



Side A

Metal Gear Online Tribute Medley

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Medley

Mother Base – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker



Side B

Heavens Divide – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Zero Allies! – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Alerts & Cautions – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker



Disc 5



Side A

Ground Zeroes – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Bloodstained Anthem – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

The Fall of Mother Base – Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

V Has Come To – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Afghanistan's a Big Place – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sahelanthropus Dominion – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain



Side B

Return – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Quiet's Theme – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sins of the Father – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Shining Lights, Even in Death – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

A Phantom Pain – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain



Disc 6



Side A – ‘Solid Sneaking’

Cavern – Metal Gear Solid

Twilight Sniping – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Fortress Sneaking – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Intermission – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops

Midnight Shadow – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Hide-out – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Afghanistan Phase - Evasion Day – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

VR Training – Metal Gear Solid



Side B - ‘Vs. Boss’

Encounter – Metal Gear Solid

Olga Gurlukovich – Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Takin' On the Shagohod – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

RAXA – Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops

Laughing Octopus – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Peace Walker – Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Metallic Archaea – Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Snake vs Monkey – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

In addition to this deluxe edition, Laced is also releasing a significantly cheaper 2LP alternative called Metal Gear Solid: Vinyl Selections, priced at £36. This includes 18 classic tracks and comes on two heavyweight black vinyl discs. Both items are expected to ship in October 2024 at the earliest.