Cheat codes might not be as popular today as they once were, but that doesn't matter – with thousands of games to choose from over the past few decades, we're still seeing "new" codes being unearthed for vintage titles.
@memory_fallen is one of the most prolific figures operating in this space, and has found codes, debug modes and other secrets in countless Saturn games over the years.
Their latest contribution involves three different titles: Sakura Taisen, Sakura Taisen 2 and Hanagumi Taisen Columns. In all three cases, you enter one sequence before the title screen, then another one at the title screen to access the cheat menu.
For Sakura Taisen, you enter this at the Sega / Red logo: L R ↑ ↓ ← → A C B Start
And then, after the title screen, this code on the main menu: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → L R L R
For Sakura Taisen 2, enter this code on the "Thou Shalt Not Die" screen: L R → ← ↑ X B Z
Then enter this on the title screen: L R ↓ ↑ → ← A C X
In the case of Columns, let the title screen time out. At the Sega logo, enter: ↓ ↑ → ← L R A C X Start
Then let the title screen time out again, and input: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → L R L R