Cheat codes might not be as popular today as they once were, but that doesn't matter – with thousands of games to choose from over the past few decades, we're still seeing "new" codes being unearthed for vintage titles.

@memory_fallen is one of the most prolific figures operating in this space, and has found codes, debug modes and other secrets in countless Saturn games over the years.

Their latest contribution involves three different titles: Sakura Taisen, Sakura Taisen 2 and Hanagumi Taisen Columns. In all three cases, you enter one sequence before the title screen, then another one at the title screen to access the cheat menu.





Sakura Taisen, Sakura Taisen 2, and Hanagumi Taisen Columns each have a hidden debug screens that let you jump directly into the minigames, access sound and movie tests, alter games stats, and more.



More below... RINGS OF SATURN this week: more long lost cheat codes, found!Sakura Taisen, Sakura Taisen 2, and Hanagumi Taisen Columns each have a hidden debug screens that let you jump directly into the minigames, access sound and movie tests, alter games stats, and more.More below... pic.twitter.com/S5Yhl30qmf June 27, 2024

For Sakura Taisen, you enter this at the Sega / Red logo: L R ↑ ↓ ← → A C B Start

And then, after the title screen, this code on the main menu: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → L R L R

For Sakura Taisen 2, enter this code on the "Thou Shalt Not Die" screen: L R → ← ↑ X B Z

Then enter this on the title screen: L R ↓ ↑ → ← A C X

In the case of Columns, let the title screen time out. At the Sega logo, enter: ↓ ↑ → ← L R A C X Start

Then let the title screen time out again, and input: ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → L R L R