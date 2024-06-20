The Genesis / Mega Drive is getting some serious love from homebrew and indie developers of late.

We've got exciting projects like Final Fight, Symphony of the Night, Earthion and True Galactic Mission all hovering on the horizon, and now we've got another exciting project to look forward to – someone is porting the SNES classic Super Castlevania IV to Sega's 16-bit console.

MD Rom Test has uploaded a video showing the 1991 release running on the Genesis / Mega Drive, and while the somewhat low-quality nature of the footage makes it hard to see small details, the game appears to have made the jump to Sega's system relatively intact, at least as far as its visuals are concerned.

The music has understandably taken something of a hit, but is still decent – which is a testament to the quality of Masanori Adachi and Taro Kudo's amazing soundtrack.

This isn't the first time the game was mooted for the console. Back in the day, Factor 5 created its own Genesis / Mega Drive port of the game as a proof of concept, but it was never put into full development.

Factor 5 co-founder Julian Eggebrecht explains what happened: