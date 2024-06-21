It is with a heavy heart that we bring you the news that '90s games journalism legend Andy Dyer has passed away.

Dyer will be famous to anyone in the UK who read video game magazines in the '90s; he began his career on Commodore Format as a staff writer before helping Steve Jarratt launch Total!, the UK's first magazine devoted to covering all of Nintendo's systems.

Shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Andy Dyer (former colleague on Commodore Format) has passed away. Working with Andy in those early days was an utter joy, and I still often think about those wonderful times. Godspeed, Andy. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/EfDDFwFNnj June 21, 2024

Dyer would also work on magazines such as Mega (where he rose to the position of editor), PlayStation Max, N-Revolution, GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine.

Our thoughts are with Dyer's family and friends at this difficult time.