A new NES clone has appeared online which offers RGB and HDMI right out of the box.

The 'Lava FC' is currently available on AliExpress for £240 and runs physical Famicom cartridges.

It makes use of the open-source Lava RGB mod, and also offers S-Video and Composite support.

HDMI output tops out at 720p, and the current firmware allows for colour palettes and variable scanlines. More features are expected to be added in future firmware updates, according to creator Retro Castle.

Previous clone systems have included the Retro AVS and Analogue NT.