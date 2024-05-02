Boutique publisher Limited Run Games has been accused of sending out CD-R discs in its premium edition 3DO titles.

Customers who have recently received 3DO games from the company have claimed that the discs aren't professionally pressed as one would expect from a premium publisher, but are, in fact, CD-Rs burnt on a computer – an alarming situation, given that CD-Rs generally have a much shorter lifespan than properly pressed CDs.

While the 3DO comes from a time when domestic CD burners were a rarity and, therefore, lacks any kind of protection against pirated discs, the console is famously picky when it comes to running burned CDs.

lol @LimitedRunGames is shipping out 3DO games on CDR (rather than pressed discs) and the best part: they won’t even work on real hardware. pic.twitter.com/WRJDd6JW94 May 1, 2024

It’s true. I just got my copy today and it won’t boot. My system has issues with CD-R’s, but retail games load no problem. This just spits the discs out after trying to read it with no success. — Evan M (@Nybeatzz) May 1, 2024

Also, as noted by several people online, the advanced age of the optical drives inside these 30-year-old consoles means that reading a CD-R might be beyond them.

$60+shipping for a burned CD-R. What an utter scam. Oh wow, this is bad. Way worse than I thought.I only use Limited Run Games these days as an utter last resort, but this nonsense is why I never buy any of their limited items or junk like this.$60+shipping for a burned CD-R. What an utter scam. https://t.co/2M2NHCFqyF May 1, 2024

"It doesn't even work on my original JP FZ-1," says Twitter user @theZackcat. "The quality of the CD-Rs are so bad you can see through them."

"I get that that's a major pain, but, like...I could just burn a damn CD-R myself," adds @LotusPrince. "If the company's whole thing is about game preservation, then maybe they should...try?"

Others have pointed out that the $70 cost isn't just related to the disc, but the other elements of the physical package that Limited Run puts together. "It's a little more than just a 60$ burned cd-r to be fair, since they make the booklet and cases and art prints and everything," points out @shibby, before adding that "if it actually just doesn't work because of poor quality cd-r's then yeah that's a problem."

Limited Run Games has become one of the most prolific publishers of limited edition physical versions of modern and classic games over the past few years, and has released titles for a wide range of systems, including Switch, PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox.

The company has so far released limited edition versions of D ($64.99), Plumbers Don't Wear Ties ($69.99) and The Eye of the Typhoon ($114.99) on 3DO. All three have sold out.

In the case of D – a cult horror adventure by the late Kenji Eno – the collector's edition comes with an audio CD which is properly pressed, but the game itself is on a CD-R.

Yes. Audio Cd is a pressed disc and the data discs are cd-r burns. And aren’t working in many machines. — Todd Gill - Retro Frog (@ToddsNerdCave) May 1, 2024

We've reached out to Limited Run Games for comment and will update this piece when we have something official to share.