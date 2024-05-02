Boutique publisher Limited Run Games has been accused of sending out CD-R discs in its premium edition 3DO titles.
Customers who have recently received 3DO games from the company have claimed that the discs aren't professionally pressed as one would expect from a premium publisher, but are, in fact, CD-Rs burnt on a computer – an alarming situation, given that CD-Rs generally have a much shorter lifespan than properly pressed CDs.
While the 3DO comes from a time when domestic CD burners were a rarity and, therefore, lacks any kind of protection against pirated discs, the console is famously picky when it comes to running burned CDs.
Also, as noted by several people online, the advanced age of the optical drives inside these 30-year-old consoles means that reading a CD-R might be beyond them.
As you can imagine, the reaction online to this news has been scathing.
"It doesn't even work on my original JP FZ-1," says Twitter user @theZackcat. "The quality of the CD-Rs are so bad you can see through them."
"I get that that's a major pain, but, like...I could just burn a damn CD-R myself," adds @LotusPrince. "If the company's whole thing is about game preservation, then maybe they should...try?"
Others have pointed out that the $70 cost isn't just related to the disc, but the other elements of the physical package that Limited Run puts together. "It's a little more than just a 60$ burned cd-r to be fair, since they make the booklet and cases and art prints and everything," points out @shibby, before adding that "if it actually just doesn't work because of poor quality cd-r's then yeah that's a problem."
Limited Run Games has become one of the most prolific publishers of limited edition physical versions of modern and classic games over the past few years, and has released titles for a wide range of systems, including Switch, PS4, PS5, PC and Xbox.
The company has so far released limited edition versions of D ($64.99), Plumbers Don't Wear Ties ($69.99) and The Eye of the Typhoon ($114.99) on 3DO. All three have sold out.
In the case of D – a cult horror adventure by the late Kenji Eno – the collector's edition comes with an audio CD which is properly pressed, but the game itself is on a CD-R.
We've reached out to Limited Run Games for comment and will update this piece when we have something official to share.