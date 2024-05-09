We're huge fans of point-and-click adventure games here at Time Extension, with Lucasfilm Games' Maniac Mansion ranking high on the list of our favourite games in the genre. So when we learned about Cronela's Mansion — an upcoming adventure game inspired by the classic 1987 graphic adventure — we couldn't help but take notice.

The game is the work of Straynus, a homebrew developer apparently based in Spain, and is being built for a range of retro and modern machines including NES, SNES, Game Boy Advance, Game Boy/Game Boy Color, PC/MS-DOS, and Nintendo Switch. It was originally revealed back in February of this year and will be funded on Kickstarter sometime this Summer.



In Cronela's Mansion v.NES:



* Tommy looks in the direction of the cursor.🧐

* Move your hand when picking up objects. 🫱

* We change the objects in the inventory. 😵

* Objects in the foreground. 🙂



We first came across the project thanks to Straynus's constant development updates on Twitter and Facebook, where they have been sharing images and footage of the different versions of the game, including comparisons between the Game Boy Advance, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and NES versions, which you can see below.

Sadly, we don't have much more to go on at the moment in the form of any major story details, but Straynus has revealed the names of the cover stars pictured above as Anibal, Cronela, Tommy, Hedda, and Pavel. We've reached out to them to clarify whether all of these characters will be playable in the finished game and have also asked for more info on the plot.

As mentioned, the Kickstarter for the project isn't live yet, but you can sign up now to be notified when it launches later this year. We'll also be keeping an eye out for any news and updates as they become available, so stay tuned.