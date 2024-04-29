EVO Japan finishes today, and one of the highlights of the event has been the news that a junior school student turned up unannounced and totally obliterated all challengers on the 1997 competitive puzzle title Money Idol Exchanger (AKA Money Puzzle Exchanger).
According to the official Twitter account, the female student "came with her parents" and "appeared like a comet." While Money Idol Exchanger isn't a fighting game and therefore falls outside of EVO's remit somewhat, the player's success has attracted a lot of attention online.
The game was originally released in 1997 by Face for the Neo Geo arcade system. It was later ported to the Game Boy and PlayStation.
More recently, the Neo Geo original was released as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series on modern consoles.
You can view the full archive of the player's matches below.