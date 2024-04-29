EVO Japan finishes today, and one of the highlights of the event has been the news that a junior school student turned up unannounced and totally obliterated all challengers on the 1997 competitive puzzle title Money Idol Exchanger (AKA Money Puzzle Exchanger).

According to the official Twitter account, the female student "came with her parents" and "appeared like a comet." While Money Idol Exchanger isn't a fighting game and therefore falls outside of EVO's remit somewhat, the player's success has attracted a lot of attention online.





full archive here, btw the big viral side-tournament moment of EVO Japan thus far: the Money Idol Exchanger tournament was won by a junior high student who showed up out of nowhere, chaperoned by her parents, and casually bodied everyone🇯🇵full archive here, btw https://t.co/y0qlZzhUaq 🇯🇵 https://t.co/aQmfyMTlh7 April 28, 2024

The game was originally released in 1997 by Face for the Neo Geo arcade system. It was later ported to the Game Boy and PlayStation.

More recently, the Neo Geo original was released as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series on modern consoles.

You can view the full archive of the player's matches below.